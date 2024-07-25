New Coachella Valley Scorpions majority owner Vince Vaughn, Scorpions co-owner Kim Jagd, and Nikki Jagd-Meistrell pose for a photo on a pickleball court Head shot of Award-winning film and television actor Actor, who has become a majority owner of the Coachella Valley Scorpions, a team in the National Pickleball League® . (Photo credit to Sam Jones) Kim Najd , co-owner of the Coachella Valley Scorpions and a member of tghe team, in action at a National Pickleball League match in Columbus, Ohio.

Award-winning actor Vince Vaughn has become a majority stake owner in the Coachella Valley Scorpions of the National Pickleball League®.

INDIAN WELLS, CA, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Icon Vince Vaughn Acquires Majority Stake in Coachella Valley Scorpions

Vaughn’s Newfound Passion for Pickleball Leads to Purchase of California’s First 50+ Professional Pickleball Team which joined the National Pickleball League® in its Second Season

Award-winning actor Vince Vaughn has become a majority stake owner of the Coachella Valley Scorpions, a team in the National Pickleball League® (NPL), www.nplpickleball.com, co-owner Kim Jagd has announced. The Scorpions launched in May and are one of 12 teams competing in the NPL’s Champions Pro (50+) pickleball league.

Vaughn, who has over a three-decade career in film and television, is well-known for such hit films as “Swingers,” “Wedding Crashers,” “Old School,” and “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” among countless other favorites. His next series “Bad Monkey” premieres on Apple TV+ on August 14th. To read more about it, click HERE.

“I have always enjoyed the game and in meeting Kim I was impressed with her, not only as a player, but her passion and style of coaching,” Vaughn said. “I’m excited to support her and the Scorpions on their journey.”

The Scorpions’ co-owner Kim Jagd, who is also a member of the team, will remain with the team as a minority owner following the transaction. No stranger to NPL championships, Jagd led the Indy Drivers to the league’s first NPL title last season. Other co-owners of the team include Rob Zwemmer, Ruth Ann Poppa, and Don Zuker.

She met Vaughn on the pickleball courts near Manhattan Beach, where he expressed his interest in joining the Scorpions’ ownership group to continue the growth of the fast-growing league.

“When you’re on the court with Vince, you can feel his energy and excitement for pickleball,” said Jagd. “His involvement is an exciting development for the team and will help the Scorpions continue to build their brand both in Coachella Valley, and in the broader Southern California area.”

The NPL reached extraordinary heights during its inaugural season in 2023, then doubled its number of teams this season. The 2024 season will also include stops in Chicago, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Houston. Championship Weekend is set for October 17-20 at a location to be determined.

“We are thrilled to have an icon like Vince Vaughn illustrate his passion for the game of pickleball by acquiring a majority stake in the Coachella Valley Scorpions,” said NPL CEO Paul Bamundo. “The league has experienced unprecedented growth over the first two seasons, and to have Vaughn’s investment in our league really underscores the surging interest of the sport in California and across the country.”

For more information about the Coachella Valley Scorpions, go to www.scorpionspickleball.com or follow the team on Instagram: @ScorpionsPickleball and Facebook: www.facebook.com/ScorpionsPickleball.

About National Pickleball League®

The National Pickleball League® was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, and Michael “Hammer Mike” Chen. NPL Pickleball™ is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (age 50+) professional pickleball players and made up of twelve teams in metropolitan locations in Indianapolis, Austin, Boca Raton, Naples, Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Seattle, Kansas City, Columbus, Coachella Valley and Princeton. National Pickleball League® is owned by National Pickleball League, LLC. The NPL is dedicated to expanding the reach of pickleball, fostering community engagement, physical and mental health, and elevating the sport to new heights. Interested team owners and sponsors of NPL Pickleball can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information or visit the league’s website at www.nplpickleball.com.

