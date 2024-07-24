'If God Is Love, Why Do I Feel So Bad?' is an inspirational and life-changing book by Rev. Marcia Cope Fleischman
A book and a journal of highly desirable motivational stories that circulate around people’s various interpretations and images of God in their lives.
This image of God brings us to ourselves, each of us. If we want to see what God looks like, simply look in the mirror. The Spirit of God lives in each of us...”CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In our journey with God, we all have to start somewhere.
— excerpt from the book
It is said that God is love. So, do you feel loved by God?
The publication of “If God Is Love, Why Do I Feel So Bad?” by Rev. Marcia Cope Fleischman is the fruit of the author’s passion and dedication. Author Reputation Press (ARPress) is honored to be the publisher of this inspirational book.
“If God Is Love, Why Do I Feel So Bad?” is about the author’s journey as a Christian and a follower of Christ. It is a book-journal that highlights the importance of knowing and living with God. It brings readers to a realization and reflection on their own experiences of the Holy One. The author aims for the readers to know the significance of surfacing what has been hurtful in their connection with God and to replace all the old images of God with new, refreshing, and loving images of Him.
Recently, “Angels I Have Seen,” which was also written by the author, Rev. Marcia Cope Fleischman, was among the books displayed by Author Reputation Press during the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) at the University of Southern California on April 20-21, 2024. The author, in partnership with ARP, also held a successful book signing at the said literary gathering.
The LATFOB is known to be one of the world’s most significant literary gatherings. The festival began in 1996 and is held on the penultimate weekend of April, hosted by the University of Southern California. The mission of LATFOB is to feature vendors, authors, and publishers. Among the events are panel discussions, storytelling, and performances for children, as well as the Los Angeles Times book prize ceremony.
Marcia begins the book “Angels I Have Seen” by explaining, first, how her mystical gift of prophecy, seeing and hearing the things of the spirit, developed. She spent 25 years listening to the Spirit and automatically writing what she heard. The gift strengthened as she prayed and listened to the Spirit for people in staff meetings and at healing prayer services.
The author’s published books are the following:
- Angels Everywhere
- Angels I Have Seen
- If God Is Love, Why Do I Feel So Bad?
- Wild Woman Theology: In the Arms of Loving Mother God
The author, Rev. Marcia Cope Fleischman, has been married to her husband, Ken, for over 41 years and lives in Leawood, Kansas. Ken and Marcia have two grown daughters and three grandchildren.
No matter what your image of God is, God always chooses you. Remember, the One you are looking for is looking for you. It is important to seek God, especially in times of despair and breakdown, and trust Him as Savior. Everyone is God’s children, regardless of the differences in perspective and in the image of God.
