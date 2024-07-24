FIA and UNITAR Establish a New Partnership to Build Capacity in Road Safety

The FIA’s Director of Road Safety and Global Advocacy, Stefano Ammirati, stated:

We are delighted to have cemented such a strong partnership with UNITAR and are looking forward to advancing the SafeForAll&forLife project. Capacity building remains our priority for our members, and partnerships such as this are invaluable in helping our members enhance new capabilities, strengthen connections with local authorities and ultimately grow.

The Director of UNITAR's Division for People and Social Inclusion, Alex Mejia, stated:

This partnership with the FIA is pivotal to further advancing the United Nations' Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and the 2021-2030 United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety. We hope that the holistic, inclusive, and collaborative nature of this global initiative will lead to strengthened capacities for all involved.

The pilot project for FIA Regions III and IV will be officially launched during this year’s FIA American Congress in Lima, Peru, before its expansion to other Regions.