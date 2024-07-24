Snapchat and OMD partner with Amplified Intelligence to make AR attention measurable

Snap and OMD

KSA holds a high rate of active attention globally at an average of 11.1 seconds

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snapchat has joined forces with Amplified Intelligence, the most trusted source for accurate attention measurement, on a market-leading approach to assess how augmented reality (AR) Lenses captivate audiences. Conducted in partnership with global media agency OMD, the research initiative facilitated live analysis of in-the-moment human attention on Snapchat AR Lenses, producing the most accurate measurement to date.

Catalyzed by the need for clear insight into AR’s attention-driving strength, this development forms the foundation of a multi-phase attention study across multiple markets. In both KSA and the UAE, an average of 80% of consumers desire to use AR as a practical tool in their everyday lives. Currently, AR is already being used by 300 million people daily across the globe. The testing space utilizes Snapchat’s Camera Kit SDK technology, to create a bespoke natural measurement environment within Amplified Intelligence’s proprietary attentionTRACE®. This solution provides a granular understanding of active, passive, and non-attention paid to branded AR lenses.

Blended analysis of real-time viewing behavior and survey data collected from exposed users has revealed the true attention received by each lens and the effect on creative performance, including short-term advertising strength (STAS) and longer-term mental availability. Outdoing industry peers, Snapchat delivers 5X more active attention across all ad formats including commercials, Snap Ads, and AR. In KSA alone, AR campaigns provide a 3X lower cost per incremental person (CPIP) on ad awareness.

Rasha El-Ghoussaini, Head of Agency at Snap Inc. said: “At Snap, we're committed to unlocking the true potential of AR, as we believe it is the most compelling way to communicate. Our recent partnership with Amplified Intelligence and OMD to measure attention on AR Lenses was a game-changer in proving this. We found that Gen Z, a demographic often stereotyped for short attention spans, actually exhibits the highest focus within the first eight seconds of viewing on Snapchat. This is a golden window for brands to connect with this audience, especially considering our research suggests impactful messaging can land in just six seconds. As industry bodies like the IAB and ARF set new standards for attention measurement, we're excited to empower advertisers with a deeper understanding of AR's effectiveness."

Chris Solomi, Chief Digital Officer at Omnicom Media Group (OMG) commented: "For the past four years, Omnicom has been partnering with Amplified Intelligence to measure the impact of active attention on brand choice and brand preference.

In MENA specifically this journey began two years ago where we conducted the region’s first ever landmark study to measure Attention Benchmarks across multiple platforms with Amplified Intelligence. Unfortunately at the time due to technical limitations it was not possible to measure Snap however with this study we have finally been able to close the loop and specifically measure attention levels on AR formats.

Partnering with Snapchat and Amplified Intelligence to measure the impact of active attention on brand choice and brand preference has allowed us to examine the role that various factors like ad formats, content, context, demographics and dayparts play in gaining and holding consumer attention. In exploring how AR formats across Snapchat impact attention, we’re offering significant insights to brands as they compete for a limited amount of consumer attention in a market whose main goal is to capture it. We believe in the power of media to connect brands with their audiences, the role attention levels play here and in turn create more meaningful experiences.”

Cementing the fact that Snap AR lens ads are the leading tool when it comes to driving active attention (81%), compared to traditional ads (13%), the research also sheds light on the increase across other brand metrics. In KSA, AR is responsible for driving a 114% uplift in brand choice, 46% uplift in brand loyalty and 6x increase in action intent.

Data continues to tell us that Snap’s AR technology is an effective tool in the media mix across the globe, and this is only the beginning.

