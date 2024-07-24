Governor and First Lady Justice issue statement on death of coal miner in Raleigh County

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning about the death of a coal miner in Raleigh County. Ashley Cogar, 33, of Erbacon passed away this morning from injuries sustained last week at the Wyco Surface Mine. This marks the second mining fatality in West Virginia this year. “We are heartbroken by the passing of Ashley Cogar, a brave miner lost too soon. I’m told she was incredibly hardworking and loved her family,” Gov. Justice said. "Our miners are true heroes, providing the essential work needed to energize and power steel-making in our country and worldwide. Without them, we wouldn't be able to live as we do, and their efforts deserve our utmost respect. Unfortunately, this tragic loss highlights the daily risks our fearless miners face. Cathy and I extend our heartfelt condolences to Ashley’s family and friends during this difficult time. We ask you to please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.” The incident is still under investigation by the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training and the Mine Safety and Health Administration.