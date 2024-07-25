Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Castle Rock
Colorado Family Invests In Award-Winning Franchise
As a franchisee, I love the recurring revenue model, super impressive leadership, and partners who support our success, as well as the Payroll Vault team’s professionalism.”CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payroll Vault, the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded to the Denver suburbs, signing a local entrepreneurial couple as its newest franchisee.
Entrepreneurs Scott and Elizabeth “Biz” Hansen, who raised their family of three in Castle Rock for more than 20 years, will leverage their technology and sales experience to serve small and medium-sized businesses. Biz is a sales executive for the Castle Pines Connection, a monthly lifestyle publication in the Castle Pines/Castle Rock area.
Scott is a sales and marketing executive in the software industry and an adjunct professor at the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado.
The couple, including their three adult children in sales and operations, chose a Payroll Vault franchise for its recurring revenue business model, SMB focus, and recession resistance.
“Payroll Vault utilizes technology to create a repeatable sales process, which delivers a compelling solution for the business community at large,” Biz said. “As a franchisee, I love the recurring revenue model, super impressive leadership, and partners who support our success, as well as the Payroll Vault team’s professionalism.”
Payroll Vault franchises offer fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations that include recurring streams of revenue from monthly, quarterly, and yearly transactions. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture, and support for women entrepreneurs.
“The award-winning Payroll Vault system allows franchisees to leverage their expertise in business, sales, and accounting to become a successful owner/operator or a multiple-unit empire builder with unparalleled technical service and deep community support,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help franchisors and franchisees overcome obstacles to create long-term, sustainable success.”
Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The franchise’s business model, which provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis, offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding.
Payroll Services provide franchise owners with a wealth of knowledge to support their success. Franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.
Franchisees also receive in-depth sales training support to ensure they are up and running within 90 days. The three-day owners training program kicks off our continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.
If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Biz, you can reach her via email at Elizabeth.Hansen@payrollvault.com.
If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.
About Payroll Vault
Payroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.
About Oakscale Franchise Partners
Oakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.
