COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK & MOVING MAKES HISTORY WITH FLORIDA’S FIRST HIGH SCHOOL NIL DEAL SPONSORING TOP CHESS TALENT
NIL deal rewards players with sharp minds!GAINESVILLE, FL, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® is proud to announce its sponsorship of the No. 1 high school chess player and top high school chess team in Florida. This groundbreaking move comes as the state of Florida allows high school athletes to sign Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals starting today, July 24, 2024. Bach Ngo and The Frazer School chess team in Gainesville, FL received the sponsorship during a check ceremony to help pay for tournament travel and related costs. College HUNKS values students that compete both on and off the field and wants to raise the profile for those who don’t typically benefit from NIL sponsorship deals.
The Frazer School’s award-winning chess team includes International Master Bach Ngo (11th grade), Abhiram Pothuri (10th grade), Jerry Yao (10th grade), Jolie Huang (10th grade), and its Coach and National Master Britt Ryerson. The team previously attended Buchholz High School where it won four National Championships since 2018 and will bring the same winning mentality to the new Frazer School.
“The Frazer School chess team members are not only intelligent but their commitment and dedication to their craft proves that athletes of all types should benefit from their hard work. College HUNKS is proud to provide NIL sponsorship to this group of outstanding students,” said Omar Soliman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "We can’t wait to see all they achieve in the upcoming school year and wish them luck as they compete around the country.”
“College HUNKS’ NIL sponsorship is a huge financial boost to our team and will help us attend chess tournaments around the country and compete with the best of the best,” said The Frazer School Chess Team Coach and National Master Britt Ryerson. “It also shows students they can be successful achieving their goals and dreams beyond sports and big brands like College HUNKS take notice!”
“My teammates and I love playing chess and are thankful College HUNKS supports students like us as we work on getting better and winning more championships,” said Chess Team Member and International Master Bach Ngo. “We’re excited for the upcoming school year and are honored to be the first high school chess team to receive an NIL sponsorship.”
The sponsorship goes into effect just as the Florida State Board of Education ratifies the new rule allowing high school students to accept NIL sponsorship. Florida now becomes the 36th state to approve high school NIL and College HUNKS is the first company to announce on ratification day in Florida.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
