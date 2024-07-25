Bitwise Targets Cloud Data Warehouse Costs with New Snowflake Optimization Offering

Bitwise Combined Savings from Snowflake Optimization

New offering cuts Snowflake cloud data warehouse costs up to 40% by analyzing and implementing architecture optimizations

We typically achieve 20% savings on Snowflake bills from Day 1 with basic tweaks and additional 20-30% savings after detailed analysis.” — Ankur Gupta, Bitwise Inc. CEO

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitwise Inc., a Chicago-based technology consulting and services company, launches a new offering designed to help enterprises experiencing higher-than-expected Snowflake costs by optimizing their cloud data warehouse environments to achieve 20-40% cost savings on monthly bills.

The Snowflake Optimization offering by Bitwise takes aim at reducing bloated Snowflake bills resulting from data modernization initiatives where customers performed lift-and-shift migrations of their on-premise data warehouses to Snowflake and continued running in the cloud without optimizing the architectures.

Bitwise provides its Snowflake Optimization offering with One-Time Optimization Service and Fully Managed Service models. Both models include analysis of the environment to identify areas for optimization and implementation of the changes needed to realize savings as quickly as possible. The Managed Service model maintains optimal performance with monitoring and proactive management.

Addressing the need for a Snowflake Optimization solution, Ankur Gupta, Bitwise Inc. CEO, said: “There is a perception that Snowflake can be expensive but it’s the architectures from non-optimized migrations that are causing unexpectedly high bills. There are many vendors in the market that can analyze your environment and suggest areas to optimize whereas Bitwise provides a complete solution by implementing the changes we identify. We typically achieve 20% savings on Snowflake bills from Day 1 with basic tweaks and additional 20-30% savings after detailed analysis.”

Bitwise helps customers modernize their data to ensure data is ready for enterprise scale AI initiatives by providing end-to-end services covering analytics strategy and assessment, data warehouse and data lake implementation, data modernization and migration, environment optimization, and AI/ML use case development.

Contact Bitwise to explore how Snowflake Optimization can help reduce up to 40% in cloud data warehouse costs.