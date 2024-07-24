Submit Release
Understanding Your FEMA Eligibility Letter

AUSTIN -- If you applied for FEMA assistance, you will receive a letter in the mail or via email. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the letter carefully because it will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.

You may need to submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process an application for financial assistance. Examples of missing documentation may include:

  • Proof of insurance coverage
  • Settlement of insurance claims or denial letter from insurance provider
  • Proof of identity
  • Proof of occupancy
  • Proof of ownership
  • Proof that the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of the disaster

If you have questions about your letter, or disagree with the initial decision, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 to find out what information FEMA needs.

How to Appeal

The letter from FEMA will provide information on the types of documents or information that FEMA needs. It will also include an optional appeal form that you can use. Your appeal must be submitted within 60 days of the date of your eligibility letter.

You can submit your appeal and supporting documentation:

FEMA Individuals & Households Program

National Processing Service Center

P. O. Box 10055 Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

By fax

(800) 827-8112
Attention: FEMA - Individuals & Households Program

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

