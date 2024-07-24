FEMA Hiring in Maine to Support Severe Storms Recovery

FEMA is looking for Maine residents who want to support the recovery effort from January's severe storm. Many FEMA career employees began as local hires and hiring locally helps build the agency's disaster recovery workforce.

FEMA is accepting applications for one position in and around the South Portland area, in Logistics.

Qualified candidate, with diverse backgrounds and a desire to serve, is needed immediately. This temporary position starts as a 120-day appointment and may be extended depending on the needs of the recovery mission.

To see all open positions, visit usajobs.gov and type the keywords “local hire” and enter “Maine” for the location. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay and benefits.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or GED. If the position description instructs you to email your application, the subject line of your email must include the title of the position for which you wish to be considered. Your resume should also clearly indicate the position you’re applying for. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes finger printing and credit check. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment. If you are found qualified, you may be called to participate in an interview. FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.