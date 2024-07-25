GHD Digital and PublicInput Announce Strategic Alliance
New collaboration will help government agencies achieve more effective and inclusive community engagement and enhance decision-making
We are excited to partner with PublicInput to enhance the range of services we offer our government customers, empowering them to engage more effectively with their communities.”WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GHD Digital, a leading provider of innovative digital transformation services and government software platforms, today announced a strategic alliance with PublicInput, the leading public engagement platform for government. Through this partnership, GHD Digital becomes a reseller of PublicInput, with the goal of delivering greater value to state and local government agencies in both the U.S. and Canada.
— Ali Carden, Global Practice Director, GHD
Organizations will now be able to leverage the combined power of GHD Digital’s flagship product, Govstack—a digital platform with a robust content management system, interactive forms, intuitive event registration, and a personalized citizen portal—and PublicInput’s end-to-end solution for the public engagement process. This partnership offers a holistic, comprehensive solution that delivers tailored digital experiences to residents.
“We are excited to partner with PublicInput to significantly enhance the range of services we offer to our government customers, empowering them to engage more effectively with their communities,” said Alison Carden, Global Practice Director at GHD. “It is important that our clients hear all voices in their communities. We want to help them reach all demographics and gather feedback from a diverse and equitable perspective. We believe that PublicInput is the partner to help us achieve this mission and build vibrant, informed, and connected communities.”
As residents' needs and preferences evolve, government agencies require solutions to meet those needs and expectations and foster greater trust among residents. GHD Digital and PublicInput empower governments to engage citizens, promote fair participation, and leverage data for improved governance.
"This new strategic alliance with GHD Digital allows us to extend our reach and impact, providing government agencies with robust tools to engage their communities effectively," said Jay Dawkins, Founder and CEO of PublicInput. "This partnership aligns with our shared vision of creating thriving, people-first communities. GHD Digital's commitment to fostering connected, resilient, productive, and inspired communities complements our mission to address today’s complex challenges. Together, we support our clients' strategic ambitions and foster stronger, more connected communities prepared for the future.
About PublicInput
PublicInput is the operating system for over 200 public agencies and their consultants to communicate, listen, and make more informed decisions. The company provides the only end-to-end solution for the public engagement process. In building its all-in-one platform, the company's mission is to connect government agencies with the communities they serve and facilitate equitable participation and representative decision making. PublicInput is based in Raleigh, NC and is hiring. For more information, please visit publicinput.com.
About GHD
GHD, with its flagship Govstack digital solution, is dedicated to helping clients unlock innovation, embrace the future and change communities for good. Our diverse and talented team of more than 600 people include data scientists, design thinkers, immersive digital consultants, project managers and innovators. With the combined global and local expertise of GHD’s 11,000 engineering, advisory, architectural, environmental and construction experts, we help navigate and solve complex challenges with advanced technology.
