A man accused of murdering his brother might be granted access to postings by the deceased on social media that are now not publicly available but are stored by the providers of the services—but the subpoenaed materials must be turned over to the judge, for an in camera inspection, to the defendant, as the trial court had ordered, Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday.
Social Media Outfits Must Disclose to Court Stored Data
