Pacific Northwest Launches Clean Hydrogen Energy Hub

RICHLAND, Wash.—The Pacific Northwest is set to begin work building out a clean hydrogen economy with today’s announcement of a Phase 1 funding award from the Department of Energy. The $27.5 million award to the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association (PNWH2), a multi-state nonprofit organization, will be matched by industry partners up to $125 million in Phase 1 of the project.

DOE’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will serve as an advisor to the PNWH2 by conducting life-cycle analysis to predict and understand the planned hydrogen energy infrastructure impact on decreasing emissions and aiding in community engagement.

Public and private groups represented in the PNWH2 Hub are working with leaders in Washington, Oregon and Montana to leverage the region’s renewable energy sources to produce clean hydrogen for the region. If successful, the region could receive up to $1 billion in total DOE funding, which would be supplemented by billions more in industry cost sharing, to build out a clean hydrogen ecosystem.

“At PNNL, we join with the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association in celebrating this milestone and acknowledge hard work that went into reaching this moment,” said PNNL Director Steven Ashby. “We look forward to joining with our government and industry partners to operationalize a clean hydrogen ecosystem for the Pacific Northwest and beyond.”

Hydrogen fuel has the potential to decarbonize heavy-duty vehicle transport. (Image by Petrmalinak | Shutterstock.com)

PNNL scientists, engineers and analysts are providing economic, technological and emissions reduction evaluations of hydrogen production, integration with the electrical grid, and end users in the Hub. The goal of the PNWH2 Hub is to develop and market economical clean hydrogen power solutions to meet the United States’ clean energy goal while ensuring that at least 40% of the benefits flow to disadvantaged communities. The hydrogen will be used to address some of the hardest-to-decarbonize technology areas such as public transportation (transit buses), agricultural products (fertilizer), medium- and heavy-duty transportation and the electric power industry.

The PNWH2 Hub joins California as the first two of a planned national network of clean hydrogen producers, consumers and connective infrastructure, while supporting the production, storage, delivery and end-use of clean hydrogen.

Learn more about the PNWH2 Hub and today’s award announcement.