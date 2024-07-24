Keystone earns “Great Place to Work” award
82% of Keystone Employees Say its a Great Place to Work.
More than four out of five employees say that Keystone is a great place to work, which is a testament to our efforts to create a work environment where we improve people’s lives beyond expectations. ”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone, the premiere Homeowners Association management company in the Western United States, has earned its certification by Great Place to Work.® The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Keystone. In 2004, 82% of Keystone employees said it’s a great place to work, which is 25 points higher than the average U.S. company employee satisfaction rate.
— Cary Treff, Keystone CEO
“We realize that a great customer experience comes from a great employee experience, and our team at Keystone is proud to have built a culture that reflects our core values of servant leadership, building great relationships, exceeding expectations and employee empowerment”,” said Keystone CEO Cary Treff. “To have more than four out of five Keystone team members say that Keystone is a great place to work is a testament to our commitment to creating a thriving work environment where we improve people’s lives beyond expectations. And that goes for both our clients and our employees.”
According to Great Places to Work research, employees at Certified great workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work and 4.5 times more likely to find a quality supervisor.
“Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Places to Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Keystone stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”
