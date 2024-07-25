BLU3 Showcases Innovative Dive Systems at Sydney Boat Show 2024

A diver stands in shallow water holding a pair of blue fins, preparing for a dive with the BLU3 Nomad dive system. A diver is seen underwater, using the BLU3 Nomad Mini dive system to inspect the propellers of a boat. The Nomad Mini unit floats above on the water’s surface, providing air through a hose.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLU3, a leader in portable diving systems, is excited to announce its participation in the Sydney Boat Show 2024. As the global pioneer in battery-powered diving systems, BLU3 will showcase its latest innovations, including the Nomad and Nomad Mini, designed to make diving more accessible and enjoyable.

Essential Tools for Boat Owners

BLU3’s products are essential for boat owners who do not have the space for traditional scuba tanks onboard. These compact, battery-powered dive systems allow boat owners to easily inspect hulls, perform underwater repairs, and enjoy recreational diving without the bulk and weight of standard scuba gear. Ensuring the boat’s hull is in good condition and addressing minor repairs while out at sea has never been this convenient.

Local Service and Support

BLU3 is committed to providing excellent service and support to our customers. We have a local service center in Australia and a distributor to ensure that our customers receive the best possible care and assistance. Click [here] to learn more.

For more information about BLU3 and our products, please visit www.diveblu3.com

