Historic Moment for Bitcoin Mining: The "FU Pleb Block" Mined by a $165 Bitaxe Miner
Bitaxe Miner Secures Bitcoin Block, Proving Decentralized Mining Power with $165 Device
The 'FU Pleb Block' is a testament to the power of decentralization in Bitcoin mining”LAVAL, QC, CANADA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented event that marks a significant milestone in the world of Bitcoin mining, a single Bitaxe miner has successfully mined a block on the Bitcoin blockchain. Dubbed the "FU Pleb Block," this achievement showcases the power and accessibility of decentralized mining, proving that anyone, anywhere, with an efficient enough device, can secure the Bitcoin network.
— Jonathan Bertrand, CEO of D-Central Technologies
D-Central Technologies, the pioneering manufacturer and distributor of the Bitaxe miner, proudly announces this remarkable achievement. The Bitaxe, a fully open-source Bitcoin ASIC miner, costs just $165 CAD and consumes a mere 15 watts of power. Despite its modest specifications, this single device has managed to secure a block worth an astonishing $292,553.16 CAD at the current market value.
This event highlights the revolutionary potential of solo Bitcoin mining, often likened to winning the lottery. It underscores the ethos of Bitcoin itself – decentralization and empowerment of the individual. The success of the Bitaxe miner is a testament to the fact that effective blockchain security doesn't require massive industrial-scale operations; it can be achieved by the so-called "plebs" – the everyday users around the world.
D-Central Technologies has been at the forefront of this movement, committed to decentralizing the network and democratizing access to mining technology. As the world's first manufacturer and distributor of the Bitaxe, D-Central is raising an "army of plebs" to secure and decentralize the Bitcoin network. The company’s mission is clear: empower individuals to contribute to blockchain security and reap the rewards of their efforts.
With the Bitcoin Conference kicking off in Nashville, D-Central is prepared for an influx of interest and orders. The company is fully staffed and ready to build more Bitaxe units, as well as the upcoming Bitaxe Hex, which boasts six times the hashrate of its predecessor. This new model promises even greater efficiency and performance, further solidifying D-Central’s role as a leader in innovative, accessible mining solutions.
The significance of this milestone cannot be overstated. The "FU Pleb Block" is more than just a technical achievement; it is a powerful statement about the future of Bitcoin mining. It demonstrates that the Bitcoin network can be secured by individuals across the globe, making the system more robust and resistant to centralization.
As the Bitcoin community celebrates this achievement, D-Central Technologies continues to drive forward with its mission, proving that with the right tools, anyone can participate in and benefit from the Bitcoin revolution.
For more information about the Bitaxe miner and D-Central Technologies, visit D-Central's website.
