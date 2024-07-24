Planet TV Studios Announces Exciting New Episode of 'New Frontiers' Featuring Better For You Wellness, Inc.

Better For You Wellness, Inc. Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios, renowned for creating groundbreaking television content, proudly announces the latest episode in its acclaimed documentary series, "New Frontiers." This new segment spotlights Better For You Wellness, Inc. (BFYW), a leading supplier of plant-based consumer brands backed by science and sustainability. The episode, filmed on location in Columbus, Ohio, delves into BFYW's passion for becoming a global leader in plant-based wellness products.

"New Frontiers" is a thought-provoking documentary series designed to showcase pioneering organizations shaping the future of consumer wellness. The highly anticipated episode will air in the third quarter of 2024 on national television networks and will be available on-demand through premier platforms such as Amazon, Google Play, and Roku. Planet TV Studios is excited to welcome back the esteemed Gina Grad, celebrated author, podcast host, and radio personality, as the host for this segment.



About Better For You Wellness, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Better For You Wellness, Inc. is a publicly traded company committed to creating a global wellness conglomerate through strategic acquisitions and organic growth within the plant-based and science-backed wellness sectors. BFYW targets six key dimensions of wellness: Appearance, Fitness, Health, Sleep, Nutrition, and Mindfulness.



Business Model and Strategy

BFYW operates on a dual buy-and-build model, acquiring and developing synergistic enterprises that align with its wellness-focused mission. The company's initial focus on skincare, recognizing the skin as a vital organ integral to overall wellness, led to early acquisitions of natural skincare brands like Mango Moi. The acquisition laid the foundation for BFYW’s broader wellness portfolio.



Key Offerings and Brands

BFYW’s diverse brand portfolio spans several wellness categories, emphasizing sustainable and plant-based products. Notably, the company has ventured into the premium coffee market with the Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection, which has become a significant revenue stream. This diversification underscores BFYW's commitment to addressing multiple aspects of wellness, from skincare to nutrition.



Leadership Team

BFYW boasts a robust leadership team with diverse backgrounds in finance, healthcare, branding, and diversity and inclusion. Key figures include:

- David Deming: With a rich history in investment banking and biotechnology, Deming brings strategic financial oversight to the company.

- Ian James: As the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James’s experience in highly regulated industries helps him oversee and direct the Company.

- Stephen Letourneau: As the Chief Brand Officer, Letourneau's extensive experience in developing consumer-packaged goods has been instrumental in shaping BFYW’s brand ethos.

- Christina Jefferson: Leading diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, Jefferson ensures that BFYW fosters an inclusive and socially responsible corporate culture.

- Montel Williams: A prominent wellness advocate, Williams contributes his expertise in health and wellness entrepreneurship to the board.

- Joe Watson: Sharing his strong business experience as President and CEO of Petland, and passion for wellness as Chairman of Adena Health Systems.

Financial Performance and Market Presence



BFYW is actively traded on OTC Markets, with recent financial reports indicating strategic investments and acquisitions aimed at long-term growth. Despite initial challenges, the company's strategic direction focuses on enhancing shareholder value through operational efficiencies and targeted acquisitions.



Future Directions

Looking ahead, BFYW plans to expand into additional wellness verticals, including food and beverages, supplements, adaptogens, and nootropics. This expansion aims to provide comprehensive wellness solutions that cater to the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.



About Gina Grad

Planet TV Studios is delighted to welcome back Gina Grad as the host for this segment. Gina Grad is a celebrated author, podcast host, and radio personality from Los Angeles, California. Known for her dynamic presence, Gina has previously co-hosted the Guinness World Record-holding podcast, the Adam Carolla Show, and currently hosts "The Bryan and Gina Show, The Official Podcast of LA Magazine." She is also the author of "My Extra Mom," a children's book designed to help kids and stepparents navigate blended families. Her expertise and charisma promise to bring a unique energy to this episode of "New Frontiers."



About Planet TV Studios

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life television series featuring insightful updates on crucial business, medical, and socially responsible topics. For more information about "New Frontiers" and to stay updated on the latest developments, visit Planet TV Studios or contact Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or email christian@planettvstudios.com.

This episode featuring Better For You Wellness, Inc. is poised to inspire and educate viewers, highlighting their impact in the world of consumer plant-based wellness products. Don’t miss this exciting episode of "New Frontiers," airing in the third quarter of 2024 on national television and on-demand platforms such as Amazon, YouTube, and Roku.