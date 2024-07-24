Construction to close MDC's Springfield Nature Center building July 30-Aug. 1

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center building will be closed to the public from July 30-Aug.1 while work is being done on the roof. The building is scheduled to reopen to the public on Friday, Aug. 2.

This roof work is part of the current upgrade which is being made to several parts of the building. This project, which visitors to the nature center this summer have probably noticed, began in May and is scheduled to be completed this fall.

During the July 30-Aug. 1 closure, the nature center trails will remain open. However, the trails can only be accessed by using a temporary path that will take visitors around areas that are closed because of the work being done. The outdoor restrooms at the nature center pavilion will also be closed, but temporary bathroom facilities will be available.

“We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience while we work diligently to maintain and improve the nature center,” said MDC Southwest Regional Education Supervisor Warren Rose. “Please know we are taking extra precautions to provide safety while still allowing the public to connect with nature as much as possible during this construction project."