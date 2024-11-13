ResProp Awarded Management of Oasis at Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, Texas

Designed with a modern lifestyle in mind, the expansive 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments offer an extensive array of everyday conveniences. Residents can enjoy an array of amenities including a resort-style pool. Oasis at Plum Creek offers residents a top-notch fitness center.

KYLE, TX, US, July 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for the beautiful Oasis at Plum Creek Apartments, just south of Austin, Texas. This modern property is located in the city of Kyle, along I-35, providing residents with easy access to the best of central Texas.Oasis at Plum Creek offers residents a wide range of one or two bedroom floor plans, from 597 to 1,150 square feet. Each unit is full of modern touches, including washer and dryer hookups, efficient appliances, spacious closets, and patios or balconies. Specific units also include a privacy yard. Residents are able to enjoy unique amenities such as a resort-style pool, grilling area, fitness center, pickleball court, dog park, clubhouse, and more. On-site maintenance ensures that residents have the peace of mind to enjoy everything the community has to offer.Sitting in the city of Kyle, Oasis at Plum Creek is situated directly between the large cities of San Antonio and Austin, in a prime location for all kinds of southern entertainment and employment opportunities. Also known as the Pie Capital of Texas, Kyle is a one-of-a-kind destination perfect for those wanting Hill Country charm without leaving the comfort of the suburbs. Enjoy the city's most notable event on Labor Day weekend, when dozens of beautiful hot air balloons ascend over Kyle for the annual Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival. From the historic charm to the close proximity to Texas’ largest cities, Kyle has something for everyone.“We are pleased to welcome Oasis at Plum Creek to the ResProp Portfolio. This dynamic community in Kyle, TX, is strategically situated within minutes of shopping, dining, entertainment, and schools.” states Christy Marquez, Area Vice President“Resprop Management is proud to add Oasis at Plum Creek Apartments to our Austin area portfolio. With the growth of the I-35 corridor, Oasis at Plum Creek has a great opportunity to provide Kyle residents with convenient luxury close to many new exciting places to eat and live.” states Alexander Pankow, Business Development Director for Texas.About Marlin Spring Marlin Spring, part of the Baz Group of Companies, focuses on the acquisition and reposition of A class properties throughout the US. Their current portfolio includes properties in Florida, Texas, and Ohio.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

