Governor Henry McMaster Appoints Oconee County Treasurer

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has issued Executive Order 2024-12 appointing Gena Acree as Oconee County Treasurer following the retirement of current Treasurer Gregorie W. Nowell, effective July 26, 2024. 

Acree, a resident of West Union, S.C., currently works in the Oconee County Auditor's Office as a senior records specialist and is a member of the South Carolina Association of Auditors, Treasurers and Tax Collectors. Acree won the Oconee County Treasurer primary election in June and is running unopposed in the general election. 

Nowell, a resident of West Union, S.C., has served as the Oconee County Treasurer since 2007. 

Acree will serve until a successor qualifies as provided by law. 

