Addison Oktoberfest Adds a Purely Texan Twist to the Country's Best Bavarian Blast
Enjoy one of the largest, most beloved Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S. when Addison Oktoberfest returns September 19-22ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addison Oktoberfest, presented by Paulaner, has been recognized as one of best recreations of the famed Munich festival since its first brought prosts and polkas to North Texas 37 years ago. For four days each September, people come together in Addison to revel in German culture, food, music and bier, enjoying a taste of the original Oktoberfest with a purely Texan twist. The annual fest is timed to coincide with the opening of the legendary Munich festival.
Experience the sounds of polka bands and other traditional entertainers on multiple stages in Addison Circle Park and participate in special games for bier lovers, kids of all ages, dachshunds and more. Prost and polka hard in our open-air Partyhalle, where you can find the best in Addison Oktoberfest entertainment.
Oktoberfest guests, who visit Addison from all over the Southwest and beyond, will enjoy fun contests such as dachshund races, bier barrel rolling, Masskrugstemmen (stein holding), Biergarten Bingo and more. The event offers fun for all ages, with special activities for kids, and unique shopping opportunities in the Marktplatz as well as a colorful carnival. Don’t forget your dirndl and lederhosen – dressing for the occasion is enthusiastically encouraged.
Make an Oktoberfest weekend of it: Book an Addison Oktoberfest Hotelpaket, which includes quality lodging, event admission tickets, commemorative steins and more – but book early, as packages are limited.
While often questioned about hosting a festival called Oktoberfest during the month of September, Addison times its festival to open the same weekend as the Munich celebration traditionally does. It’s a part of the Town’s efforts to make Addison Oktoberfest the best Oktoberfest celebration in North America.
EVENT SPECIFICS:
What: Addison Oktoberfest
As one of the country’s oldest and most beloved Oktoberfest celebrations, Addison Oktoberfest features four days of family-oriented entertainment. German entertainers in authentic costumes perform traditional Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, sing-a-longs, yodels and more. A special “Oktoberfest” Paulaner Bier is served along with several types of German sausage, schnitzel, sauerkraut, strudel, giant pretzels and more. There are interactive games, dachshund races and children’s entertainment. Wear your lederhosen or dirndls for even more fun!
When: Sept. 19-22, 2024
Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 5 p.m. – midnight
Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 noon – midnight
Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 noon – 6 p.m.
Where: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle, Addison.
Free
parking: Millennium Garage (15455 N. Dallas Parkway)
Colonnade Garage (15305 N. Dallas Parkway)
Addison Circle One Garage (15601 N. Dallas Parkway)
Addison Circle Two Garage (15725 N. Dallas Parkway)
Accessible parking is available at the DART Transit Center (4925 Arapaho Road)
Tickets: General Admission
Thursday, Sept. 19 FREE
Friday, Sept. 20 – Saturday, Sept. 21 $15 ages 13+, $5 ages 6-12, under 5 FREE
Sunday, Sept. 22 $10 ages 13+, under 12 FREE
Tickets will be available for advance purchase at www.AddisonOktoberfest.com at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2025.
General Info: Visit www.AddisonOktoberfest.com and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VisitAddison. #AOK24
Media: For media inquiries including interviews, photos, b-roll and more, contact Sara Burgos of Sunwest Communications at 786-282-8549 or sburgos@sunwestpr.com.
