Cloud Communications Group Ranks No. 4069 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 88% Percent, This Marks CCG’s 3rd Time on the List

Being honored in the Inc. 5000 for 2025 is both an honor and a reflection of the impact we strive to make for our clients every day. ” — Keith Hatley, Co-Founder & Partner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Cloud Communications Group is No. 4069 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia."Being honored in the Inc. 5000 for 2025 is both an honor and a reflection of the impact we strive to make for our clients every day. In the rapidly evolving technology landscape, having a trusted advisor to help organizations evaluate and implement the right solutions has never been more important. Many of our clients don’t have the time or resources to navigate the complexities of technology on their own, and that’s where Cloud Communications Group steps in. Our experienced team delivers unbiased guidance, tailored solutions, and end-to-end support, from strategic planning through implementation and lifecycle management. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to putting our clients’ needs first, driving innovation, and helping them achieve meaningful business outcomes in an increasingly complex IT environment." Keith Hatley, Co-Founder & PartnerThis year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www. inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.About Cloud Communications GroupFor more than fourteen years, Cloud Communications Group has been at the forefront of helping organizations modernize their technology strategies and achieve stronger business outcomes. CCG’s work spans from advising on complex cloud and IT decisions to designing and deploying cutting-edge AI language model solutions that give clients a competitive advantage. Acting as an extension of the organizations’ teams, CCG’s trusted advisors expertly navigate the complexities of technology transformation projects while maintaining a vendor-agnostic approach to ensure recommendations are always aligned with our clients’ best interests. CCG’s broad portfolio includes Cloud Services such as UCaaS, CCaaS, SaaS, and IaaS, along with Communications Services like broadband, MPLS, SD-WAN, VoIP, and Mobility. By staying independent of vendors, we ensure every recommendation is shaped by the clients’ best interests.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

