John Wayne Cancer Foundation Leads the Fight Against Cancer at the John Wayne Grit Series 5K in the Ft. Worth Stockyards

John Wayne Cancer Foundation Racers celebrate at the finish line of the John Wayne Grit Series in Fort Worth Celebrate the spirt of the Old West as you traverse the historic Fort Worth Stockyards

The Stockyards are an icon of the American West. This 5K gives everyone a chance to get outside, push our limits and show unwavering support for those battling cancer.” — Ethan Wayne, director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to lace up your shoes and show your true grit in the heart of Texas! The John Wayne Grit Series heads to the legendary Fort Worth Stockyards for a special 5K trail run/walk on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. This unique event benefits the John Wayne Cancer Foundation and its mission to fight cancer with courage, strength and grit through pioneering research, education, awareness and patient support.Participants will run or walk through the historic Stockyards District, famous for its Western heritage, cattle drives and cowboy culture — the perfect backdrop to channel the indomitable spirit of John Wayne while helping to outrun cancer.“The Stockyards are an icon of the American West,” said Ethan Wayne, director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. “This 5K gives everyone a chance to get outside, push our limits and show unwavering support for those battling cancer. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone in Fort Worth!”Whether you’re a dedicated runner or a casual walker, this scenic 5K takes you through brick streets, historic landmarks and authentic Western settings right in the heart of Cowtown. Highlights include:• The 5K Run/Walk on Saturday morning that weaves through the Stockyards and local trails• Live Western entertainment and cowboy-themed festivities• Opportunities to meet members of the Wayne family• Sample Duke Spirits bourbon and tequila and Wayne Family Estates wines• Cool down with a free beer from Revolver Brewing Co. at the finish lineRegistration is open now — and spots will go fast. Sign up with a standard entry fee or earn free entry by committing to fundraise for JWCF. Every participant receives a John Wayne Grit Series shirt and finisher mug, plus the chance to earn exclusive rewards from partners like Nathan, Hooey, YETI, Path Projects and John Wayne Stock & Supply.While in the Stockyards, don’t miss out on watching the world-famous Fort Worth Stockyards cattle drive, which takes place daily at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Explore historic saloons, shops and museums, enjoying live country music and Western entertainment along the way. Celebrate your finish with local food – and a toast to your grit!Round up your friends and family and help fight cancer deep in the heart of Texas. Register today for the John Wayne Grit Series Fort Worth Stockyards 5K at johnwayne.org. Sign up solo or as a corporate or friends and family team. Use promo code GRIT15 for 15% off registration.EVENT INFORMATIONWhat: John Wayne Grit Series 5K in the Fort Worth StockyardsWhen: Saturday, Nov. 8. The race begins at 8 a.m.Where: The race begins in front of John Wayne: An American Experience , 2501 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, Texas.Information: johnwayne.orgNote to Editors: Photos and additional materials are available upon request. Members of the Wayne family are expected to attend the event.ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE GRIT SERIESShow your grit in the fight against cancer by running through iconic John Wayne movie locations and rugged Western landscapes. The John Wayne Grit Series events benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, so every step you take advances the fight against cancer through pioneering research and programs. For more information, visit www.johnwayne.org ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE CANCER FOUNDATIONJohn Wayne beat lung cancer in 1964. He died 15 years later after a battle with stomach cancer. During this difficult time, he became passionate about helping others fight this terrible disease. To honor his memory, his family created the John Wayne Cancer Foundation (JWCF). The foundation’s mission is to lead the fight against cancer with courage, strength, and grit. JWCF funds innovative programs that improve cancer patients’ outcomes and save lives through research, education, awareness, and support. JWCF is a 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information, visit www.johnwayne.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.