Island entrepreneurs benefit from Ignition Fund

CANADA, July 23 - Thanks to Innovation PEI’s Ignition Fund, five Island companies will be able to launch their products and services faster.

Jenn of Arch and four other businesses will each receive a $25,000 grant after their successful pitches through the latest Ignition Fund competition.

"I entered the competition so I could bring my innovative at-home eyebrow system to life," said founder of Jenn of Arch Eyebrow System, Jenepher Reynolds. "I’m very excited because this funding allows me to launch my product sooner and I can give more people a way to achieve perfect eyebrows in the comfort of their home."

Other recipients include:

Atlantic Barley Products

Happy Bean

Key Course

Soltix

“Congratulations to the latest recipients of the Ignition Fund. This is an exciting time for these Island entrepreneurs and we can all be proud of the work they are doing to offer more products and services to share with the people in our community and beyond.” - Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Minister Gilles Arsenault

Island entrepreneurs and businesses can submit their innovative ideas to the next round of the Ignition Fund in September 2024.

Media contact:

Brooke Miller

Department of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade

bmmiller@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder:

Atlantic Barley Products

Atlantic Barley Products will extract three co-products from PEI barley with commercial applications in manufacturing, food production, and animal nutrition. After a successful pilot, they seek to test the extraction process at scale, pursue USDA licensing, and open a commercial processing plant.

Happy Bean

Happy Bean is a collaboration tool that allows business owners, their bookkeepers, and their accountants to stay on the same page to ensure business taxes are filed accurately, efficiently, and on time, every time. Happy Bean integrates directly with your accounting software, such as QuickBooks, Sage, Xero, Wave, etc., to ensure that your business tax compliance is always up to date.

Jenn of Arch

Jenn of Arch has created an innovative at-home eyebrow system that allows people to achieve professional-looking eyebrows at a fraction of the cost. The process begins with a virtual try-on powered by artificial intelligence, recommending the most flattering eyebrow shape and color for you. After purchase, your personalized eyebrow kit is shipped directly to your door. The eyebrow stencils are skin-safe, reusable, 100% biodegradable, and created in Canada.

Key Course

Key Course is the only gamified language course provider for the Canadian English Language Proficiency Test. The test is essential for anyone seeking to work, study, or obtain permanent residency in Canada. Key Course seeks to develop original educational materials, as market-leading materials are dated, poor quality, and expensive.

Soltix

Soltix is the first ticketing platform to provide secure control over the secondary market by allowing venues and artists to control the resale of tickets and restrict price gouging by using blockchain technology. Soltix gives venues and artists more control while making tickets more accessible for fans and eventgoers. They seek to onboard their first customers and begin iterating their platform.