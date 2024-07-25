Association for Dental Safety (ADS) Receives ASAE 2024 Power of Associations Silver Award
Association for Dental Safety (ADS) wins ASAE 2024 Power of Associations Silver Award for "If Saliva Were Red" initiative, highlighting dental infection controlATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Dental Safety (ADS), formerly known as the Organization for Safety, Asepsis, and Prevention (OSAP), has been recognized as a Power of Associations Silver Award recipient by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) for its groundbreaking “If Saliva Were Red” initiative.
The “If Saliva Were Red” program was innovatively developed to address prevalent dental infection control and safety issues. Through a compelling 5-minute video featuring actual dental healthcare personnel (DHCP), the program vividly demonstrates the potential cross-contamination DHCP could observe if saliva were red and how to mitigate the risk of exposure by employing personal barrier protection, safe work practices, and effective infection control products. The video’s emphasis on procedure-specific dental infection control through visual cues makes it a valuable training tool worldwide, transcending language barriers and significantly impacting the global dental community.
“Congratulations to The Association for Dental Safety for exemplifying the impact associations have on the industries and professions they represent and society at large,” said ASAE President and CEO Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE. “It’s always incredibly satisfying to see associations going above and beyond their everyday mission to change the world. We’re very proud to spotlight this award-winning initiative.”
“Receiving this award is a testament to the dedication and collaborative efforts of our members and partners,” said Michelle Lee, CPC, Executive Director of ADS. “Our mission has always been to ensure safe dental visits through the highest infection control and safety standards. This recognition reinforces our commitment and motivates us to continue advancing dental safety and education. We also appreciate CareQuest Institute for Oral Health for providing funding for this educational program.”
The success of the ‘If Saliva Were Red’ initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration. ADS partners with Etherio, its association management company, to enhance its strategic initiatives and operational efficiency. “Our collaboration with Etherio has been instrumental in our success, providing us with the resources and expertise to expand our reach and impact,” added Lee.
To learn more about The Association for Dental Safety’s “If Saliva Were Red” initiative, visit https://www.myads.org.
About The Association for Dental Safety (ADS)
Founded in 1984, The Association for Dental Safety (ADS) is the only dental membership association focused exclusively on dental infection prevention and patient safety. ADS helps operationalize dental infection control and safety laws, regulations, guidelines, standards, and best practices to ensure every dental visit is a safe visit. The association supports its members and the oral healthcare community by offering evidence-based education, an extensive collection of online resources, and collaborating with individuals, agencies, and organizations to ensure the safe and infection-free delivery of oral healthcare to all.
About The Power of Associations Awards
ASAE’s Power of Associations Awards recognize the association community’s economic and societal contributions locally, nationally, and globally. ASAE will celebrate The Power of Associations Award recipients during its annual Summit Awards Dinner on September 24, 2024, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.
About Etherio
In 2022, Etherio united the established and award-winning brands of MeetingAdvice, Meeting Expectations, and Global Meetings and Incentives (GMI) under single ownership. Today, Etherio continues to set the standard for customer-centric association management, meeting planning, incentive programs, logistics, and sourcing solutions. The commitment to excellence is evidenced by Etherio's inclusion on the esteemed CMI 25 list in 2023 for the seventeenth consecutive year, as well as the honor of receiving multiple creative design accolades from GDUSA for unparalleled event design. With roots in Atlanta and a presence in Florida and Colorado, Etherio's influence and dedication to excellence span globally. For more information, please visit Etherio's website.
Jena Dunham
Etherio
+1 404-477-5157
email us here