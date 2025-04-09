Etherio Group Announces Acquisition of Association Management Strategies (AMS) to Enhance Service Capabilities

Together, with AMS, we have the opportunity to innovate and expand, ensuring our clients continue to receive the very best in association management services.” — Eric Altschul, CEO of Etherio Group

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etherio, a leader in association management , is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Association Management Strategies ( AMS ). This significant milestone will position Etherio as one of the largest and most impactful association management companies ( AMCs ) in the industry.This strategic acquisition brings together two highly respected AMCs, each focused on providing solutions that ensure clients, and their members, are thriving. Etherio’s 200+ team members work in 24 states including offices in Atlanta, Washington DC, Denver, and Boca Raton, FL.Eric Altschul, CEO of Etherio Group, expressed his enthusiasm: "This acquisition reflects our dedication to growth and enhancing our service capabilities. Together, with AMS, we have the opportunity to innovate and expand, ensuring our clients continue to receive the very best in association management services."Similarly, John Flatley, President of AMS in addition to his new role as Managing Director of Etherio’s Association Management Division, shared his excitement: "Our integration with Etherio is a natural fit both culturally and operationally. It promises to provide our clients with expanded resources and cutting-edge services, while also offering enhanced career opportunities for our team members."The acquisition promises seamless continuity for all current clients as AMS begins to operate as an Etherio company. Full integration of the two groups will take place thoughtfully and methodically throughout the year.About AMSHeadquartered in Washington, DC, Association Management Strategies, Inc. (AMS) is an association management company, recognized for its team of experienced professionals and commitment to excellence. Founded in 2007 by John Flatley, a Capitol Hill and trade association veteran, AMS delivers tailored solutions that empower client partners to achieve their goals.About EtherioEtherio is a premier provider of association management, strategic meeting management and site selection services, delivering high-impact solutions across the industry. For 18 consecutive years, MeetingsNet has included Etherio on its prestigious CMI 25 list, which honors the largest and most influential corporate, full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies in North America. From expertly managing governance, membership, and events for associations to delivering innovative meeting solutions, Etherio supports clients in achieving measurable results, engaging teams, and fostering lasting connections. For more information, visit etherio.com.

