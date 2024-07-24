Debra Newell, Survivor featured in the Netflix series 'Dirty John,' to Speak at Fort Bend Women’s Center Luncheon
We are excited for our guests to hear Debra Newell's inspiring and compelling story, which highlights the critical importance of empowering survivors to seek help.”FORT BEND, TEXAS, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debra Newell, Domestic Violence Survivor and Advocate, featured in the Netflix series “Dirty John,” will be the guest speaker at the 7th Annual Fort Bend Women’s Center Healing and Hope Luncheon at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land on Thursday, October 24, 2024.
— Vita Goodell, Chief Executive Officer of Fort Bend Womens’ Center.
The luncheon is Fort Bend Women’s Center’s annual keynote event, providing education and information in support of domestic violence awareness and advocacy. Fort Bend Women’s Center is the only domestic violence and sexual assault emergency shelter and crisis hotline in Fort Bend County, providing support services such as counseling, advocacy, and case management for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Last year, Fort Bend Women’s Center served 2,297 survivors with 812 being children.
Debra Newell is a businessperson and the central figure in the true crime story that gained widespread attention through the Wondery podcast and Bravo television series titled "Dirty John." Season one of the series delves into the harrowing journey of how a simple online encounter blossomed into a tumultuous romance with John Meehan, a man who posed as a successful anesthesiologist.
An interior designer and devoted mother, Newell tragically realized the depth of John Meehan’s deceit after their brief courtship and marriage. Despite heartfelt warnings from loved ones, Newell found herself ensnared in a toxic relationship characterized by manipulation, secrecy, and survival against all odds, leaving a profound impact on her entire family and life. Their story gained significant media coverage due to its shocking twists and turns, shedding light on the dangers of online dating and the complexities of abusive relationships.
"People often don't recognize the warning signs of intimate partner violence before it's too late. We are excited for our guests to hear Debra Newell's inspiring and compelling story, which highlights the critical importance of empowering survivors to seek help," explains Vita Goodell, Chief Executive Officer of Fort Bend Womens’ Center.
The "Dirty John" podcast and subsequent television adaptation for Netflix provided a platform for Newell to share her story and raise awareness about the importance of recognizing and escaping from toxic relationships. She is the author of the book "Surviving Dirty John," and has also appeared in the documentary "Dirty John, The Dirty Truth," and was featured in another documentary, "Evil Lives Here" on Investigation Discovery.
Special thanks to our Presenting Sponsor, Professional Compounding Centers of America (PCCA). “The Healing and Hope Luncheons are just one of those great opportunities and it is with pride that PCCA joins others in our community to sponsor and serve the Fort Bend Women’s Center in magnifying its compassionate mission,” said Jim Smith, President of PCCA.
Sponsorship packages for Fort Bend Women’s Center’s Healing and Hope Luncheon begin at $3,000. Individual tickets are also available at $150. For more information on the Healing and Hope luncheon, visit fbwc.org.
About Fort Bend Womens’ Center
Fort Bend Women’s Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to empowering survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. Our mission is to assist, protect, and prevent violence against all survivors, including men and children, within the Greater Houston Area. Since 1980, we have helped over 58,000 survivors rebuild their lives, providing them with the guidance and resources needed to survive, revive, and thrive.
