Astral at Franklin Lowers Monthly Rates on Select Senior Living Apartments
FRANKLIN, IN, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astral at Franklin, a senior living community, announced today it will lower monthly rates on select floorplans at their senior living community located in Franklin, IN.
These are summer savings that won’t last long. Future residents have the opportunity to take advantage of these special savings through the end of August 2024. “We have monthly rates starting at $2575 on select apartments, so the time to act is now, stated Traci Scott, Regional Director of Operations for Astral at Franklin. She added, “…the summer months are perfect for moving into a senior living community before winter is upon us.”
"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget when choosing senior living options, and Astral at Franklin is here to help them”, said Lindsey Lavery, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. "Our teams work hard to deliver exceptional senior living experiences and these new lower prices will provide a great incentive for our future residents.”
Astral at Franklin is your hometown senior living community with heart. It features spacious living areas, several floor plan options, high-end amenities, daily activities and our exclusive FreshKitchen dining options.
To learn more about Astral at Franklin, visit www.astralatfranklin.com or call (463) 200-7990.
About Astral at Franklin
Astral at Franklin is a senior living community with a new approach to retirement and is managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, a division of Franciscan Ministries. The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments that provide options for older adults at each stage of their journey. Astral at Franklin is located in Franklin, Indiana.
About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., is a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries currently owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, New York and Maryland.
About Franciscan Ministries, Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago
Franciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Our charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as providing scholarships and educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicago area. When you choose a career path at Franciscan Ministries, you become part of something bigger; giving you the opportunity to become an integral part of making a difference in the lives of men, women, children and older adults.
Patrick Schuerer
