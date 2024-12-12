The Providence Senior Living Helps Raise $5000 for Local Albany Nonprofit Charities

Giving back to the communities served by Franciscan Ministries and Franciscan Advisory Services is core to our Ministry’s mission and we are so happy to support these wonderful organizations.” — Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO, Franciscan Ministries

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Providence announced today that it has raised $5000 for 4 local nonprofit charities including Unity House New York, To Life!, Joseph’s House and Shelter and St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation.The charities were chosen based on the positive impact they provide to the local surrounding communities. The selected charitable organizations support a diverse range of causes, from breast cancer education and support, to support services for mental health and those in recovery, to emergency shelter and support services, to ongoing technological improvements and advancements in care for patient health and wellbeing.“As a non-profit senior living organization, our commitment to compassionate care in our communities is at the heart of everything we do,” said Franciscan Ministries, CEO and President, Regina Umanskiy. “As part of our mission and dedication, giving back to the communities served by Franciscan Ministries and Franciscan Advisory Services is core to our Ministry’s mission and we are so happy to support these wonderful organizations.”The Providence is managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc. a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, a leader in the senior living market. The Providence will be the first Life Plan Community in the area, offering older adults independent living and the guarantee of further care when and if they need it. Residents receive seamless access to future care options on campus, providing them with peace of mind and financial security. The Providence will feature premium amenities and exceptional living options, including Carriage and Villa homes, spacious one- and two-bedroom floorplans offering independent and assisted living, and memory care residences.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter and providing scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area. Franciscan Ministries is a premier, multi-state provider of senior living, healthcare, and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries has been caring for generations of families since 1894. To learn more about Franciscan Ministries, call 800.524-6126 or visit www.franciscanministries.org About Franciscan Advisory ServicesFranciscan Advisory Services, a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities. Originally founded in 2011, its mission is to continue the work of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, by partnering with faith-based organizations to assist them with their real estate development needs. To learn more about Franciscan Advisory Services call 331.318.5200 or visit franciscanadvisoryservices.com.For additional information regarding The Providence and upcoming information sessions, please contact Executive Director, Donna Smith at 518.414.9152 or donna.smith@doc.org. For more information about The Providence, please visit www.theprovidenceseniorliving.com The Daughters of Charity and Franciscan Advisory Services – together, building the future of senior living for the Albany, New York area. For more information about the Daughters of Charity visit www.daughtersofcharity.org . For more information about Franciscan Advisory Services visit www.franciscanadvisoryservices.com This advertisement is not an offering. It is a solicitation of interest in the advertised property. No offering of the advertised units can be made, and no deposits can be accepted, or reservations, binding or non-binding, can be made until an offering plan is filed with the New York State Department of Law. This advertisement is made pursuant to Cooperative Policy Statement No. 1, issued by the New York StateDepartment of Law. File No. CP24-0042.

