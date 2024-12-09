Franciscan Community, The Village at Mercy Creek Set to Open Ancora Memory Care Addition Spring 2025

Upon completion, the new Ancora Memory Care addition will complement the existing assisted living community with 17 memory care apartments.

Ancora will expand the memory-related and dementia healthcare services for Mercy Creek to ensure that our current and future residents will live with dignity and the highest quality of care.” — Janette Strabala, Executive Director of The Village at Mercy Creek

NORMAL, IL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Normal, Ill. December 9, 2024 – Franciscan Ministries announced today that a new, memory care addition is set to open at The Village at Mercy Creek , a Franciscan Senior Living Community in the spring of next year. Located in Normal, Illinois the new Ancora Memory Care living space will set the stage for a new individualized approach to care in the area.Keeping social interaction as its foundation, the Ancora Memory Care experience, will feature 17 specialized memory care apartments including a secure outdoor courtyard space, with programs tailored to meet the unique needs of each resident. Tailored programming is designed to ensure greater support for those who suffer from cognitive conditions helping foster collaboration to increase the feeling of self-worth and enable the ability to re-connect with others. In addition, Ancora at The Village at Mercy Creek will boast a highly trained and dedicated care team to ensure personalized care for all of its residents – a hallmark of the Franciscan Ministries senior living communities.“Ancora will expand the memory-related and dementia healthcare services for Mercy Creek with a team who will help create an environment to ensure that our current and future residents will live with dignity and the highest quality of care,” stated Janette Strabala, Executive Director of Mercy Creek.Franciscan Ministries partnered with award-winning architects, BLDD architects to create a space that’s designed exclusively for memory care residents. As advocates of sustainability and design with a responsibility to the environment in mind, their forward-thinking approach to senior living design is rooted in creating an experience customized to each resident’s needs.Featuring some of the largest memory care apartments in the Normal, IL area, this new space also features a separate dining area, a multi-purpose activity room, living room and spa. These areas will feature comforting tones and neutral finishes for current and future residents and their families to visit and enjoy time together. The living space will incorporate rich and luxurious textures with sophisticated wooden furniture, wooden beam accents, plush seating and draperies, and contemporary artwork and lighting to create fresh and rejuvenated spaces for residents.Renewing hope, happiness and peace of mind, Ancora is a roadmap throughout the memory care journey. It’s a holistic approach to help build confidence and celebrate each accomplishment while embracing every resident’s needs and abilities, so they continue to lead a life of purpose, dignity and safety.To learn more about The Village at Mercy Creek, please call (309) 268-1501 or go to https://franciscanministries.org/village-at-mercy-creek/ About Franciscan CommunitiesFranciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. Franciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services . Our charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, and we provide scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter and providing scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area. To learn more about Franciscan Ministries, call (800) 524-6126 or visit www.franciscanministries.org About BLDDBLDD Architects, Inc. is an architectural planning and design firm, specializing in making our clients’ vision a reality through a collaborative, innovative and empowering design process. With one mission, our five offices in Bloomington, Champaign, Chicago, Davenport and Decatur, support clients throughout the Midwest. For more information, visit www.bldd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.