St. Joseph Village, a Franciscan Community, Achieves The Joint Commission Accreditation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The accreditation includes Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for Nursing Care and Post Acute CareChicago, Ill., December 10, 2024 – Franciscan Ministries announced today that its St. Joseph Village Senior Living Community has received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approvalfor accreditation and certification for Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for Nursing Care and Post Acute Care. St. Joseph Village underwent a thorough evaluation by The Joint Commission to ensure compliance of The Joint Commission’s rigorous performance standards in delivering quality, safe care. By meeting these standards, St. Joseph Village has earned this internationally recognized symbol of quality.To achieve Joint Commission accreditation and certification, St. Joseph Village had to demonstrate its compliance with challenging standards in many areas, including emergency management, infection prevention and control, medication management and associate competency. Our team of associates involvement in the process was vital to the success of the on-site visit. It was essential to have a knowledgeable team able to interact with The Joint Commission who could provide accurate information about our Ministry’s practices and policies.The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care, accrediting and certifying more than 22,000 health care programs worldwide. Its mission is to continuously improve health care by setting the highest standards for health care quality throughout the world. In setting these standards, The Joint Commission consults doctors, nurses, and quality and safety experts to review the current standards and make recommendations for improvements.“St. Joseph Village’s commitment to the highest standards of care is reflected in our Joint Commission accreditation and certification and it’s our associate’s dedication to providing high-quality care and our ongoing compliance with Joint Commission standards that have helped us achieve this prestigious recognition,” stated LaDon Harris, Executive Director, St. Joseph Village.About Franciscan CommunitiesFranciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. Franciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Our charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, and we provide scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter and providing scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area. To learn more about Franciscan Ministries, call (800) 524-6126 or visit www.franciscanministries.org

