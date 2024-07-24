Marshallese Interpreters Available at Benton County Disaster Recovery Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans whose native language is Marshallese now have interpreters available at the Benton County Disaster Recovery Center in Bentonville.

Residents in Baxter, Benton, Boone, Fulton, Greene, Madison, Marion and Randolph counties affected by the strong storms and tornadoes of May 24-27 may seek FEMA assistance at any disaster recovery center. No appointment is needed to visit a center.

The Benton County center where the Marshallese interpreter will be available is located at:

Northwest Arkansas Community College

Becky Paneitz Student Center, SC 108, 1211 SE Eagle Way, Bentonville, AR 72712

Parking available at 1202 Water Tower Road in the adjacent multi-level parking garage on levels 2 and 3.

The Baxter County center is located at:

Food Bank of North Central Arkansas 1042 Highland Circle, Mountain Home, AR 72653

The centers operate Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and close Sundays.

You do not have to visit a center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is by going online at disasterassistance.gov/.

Additional options when applying include:

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4788. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6.