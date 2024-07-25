Boomitra and Alqueria announce partnership to expand carbon projects in Colombia
Silicon Valley startup and Colombia's biggest certified B Corp company launch carbon project to introduce regenerative ag to 1,000 dairy farmers; 130,000 acres.
Boomitra, a leading climate tech innovator in carbon removal projects and Earthshot Prize Winner, has signed an agreement with Alqueria, Colombia´s largest certified B Corp, to promote regenerative agriculture and carbon finance to ranchers across Colombia. This project aims to transform over approximately 130,000 acres of ranchland by implementing sustainable agricultural practices for more than 1,000 dairy farmers.
— Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder, Boomitra
Alqueria will collaborate closely with Boomitra to integrate regenerative techniques and support local farmers and ranchers involved in the initiative. With a 40 years duration, which will be revalidated every 10 years, this long-term partnership will ensure sustained positive impact in the Colombia agricultural sector.
"Alqueria is proud to lead initiatives that not only reduce our carbon footprint, but that provide tangible value for our dairy producers,” said Rafael Alvarez, Alqueria’s CEO. “This partnership with Boomitra, the first for this global leader in Colombia, is a perfect example of how we can integrate innovative technologies and sustainable practices to benefit the environment and our agricultural communities.”
Colombia’s rich biodiversity, diverse agricultural landscape, and robust carbon sequestration potential make it an ideal location for Boomitra’s expansion. The country’s supportive government policies and commitment to environmental stewardship further enhance the feasibility and impact of these projects.
Boomitra’s proprietary technology will measure the additional carbon sequestered in the soil. Colombian dairy farmers who participate in these projects will receive a majority of the revenue generated from the sale of these carbon credits, which they can reinvest in their lands and communities.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Alqueria to bring impactful carbon projects to Colombia. This partnership represents a significant step towards our shared vision of sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation. By integrating our expertise in carbon sequestration with Alqueria's deep-rooted presence in Colombia, we aim to drive positive change for local communities and contribute to global efforts in combating climate change. Together, we can create a model of sustainable development that benefits both the environment and the economy,” said Aadith Moorthy, founder and CEO of Boomitra.
About Boomitra
Boomitra is the leading international soil carbon marketplace powered by AI and remote sensing technology. Alongside an ecosystem of international partners, Boomitra equips every farmer and rancher to increase their soil carbon and yields, while securing additional income through carbon credits. A 2023 Earthshot Prize winner, Boomitra’s projects benefit over 150,000 farmers on four continents, covering 5 million acres. With 100 global partners, Boomitra has removed 10 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. For more information visit boomitra.com.
About Alqueria
Alqueria is a Colombian company that was born 65 years ago with the purpose of nurturing the future to transform dreams to realities, through nutrition, education, sustainable livestock farming and environmental care. In 2021 the company achieved the B Corp certification for its triple bottom line performance. Throughout the years Alqueria has surprised its consumers through the innovation of products and packages. Today, in line with its multi-category and multi-brand vision, the company provides a cohesive portfolio of nutritional and food products for Colombians; from Quality Chekd certified dairy products to cheeses and snacks. Currently Alqueria operates through the brands of Freskaleche, Del Vecchio Cheeses and Vitad. This is the result of over 6 decades of doing things the right way.
