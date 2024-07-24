Water and Sanitation on water conservation

Water conservation remains key to sustainable water supply as water levels continue to drop in most of the listed dams and water management areas in the Mpumalanga Province.

According to the latest Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) weekly state of reservoirs report of 22 July 2024, the average dam levels in the Mpumalanga Province recorded a further drop from last week’s 92.9% to 92.3%. Water levels also dropped in the Water Management Areas (WMA) with the Olifants WMA dropping from 83.3% to 82.9% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropping from 93.7% to 93.1%.

The report also shows that water levels also dropped in all three districts of the Mpumalanga Province with Ehlanzeni dropping from 96.7% to 95.8%, Gert Sibande dropping from 89.4% to 88.8%, and Nkangala dropping from 95.0% to 94.8%.

The DWS report shows that most listed dams in Ehlanzeni District and the Lowveld recorded declines in water levels with the exception of Longmere Dam which increased from 80.9% to 87.2% and Da Gama Dam which remained unchanged at 95.5%.

The listed dams that recorded declines in water levels in the Lowveld include Blyderivierpoort from 96.1% to 94.7%, Buffelskloof from 86.9% to 85.3%, Driekoppies from 97.7% to 97.2%, Klipkopjes from 98.6% to 95.7%, Witklip from 98.9% to 98.6%, Kwena from 98.0% to 96.7%, Inyaka from 98.9% to 98.2%, and Ohrigstad from 52.5% to 50.9%.

It was a mixture of improvements and declines with only Morgenstond Dam remaining unchanged at 84.0% in the Gert Sibande District. The listed dams that recorded improvements in the district include Vygeboom from 100.1% to 100.3%, and Jericho from 69.7% to 70.3%.

On the decline in Gert Sibande District, Grootdraai Dam dropped from 86.3% to 85.3%, Nooitgedacht from 87.4% to 86.3%, Westoe from 53.8% to 50.9%, and Heyshope from 99.0% to 98.6%.

The listed dams in the Nkangala District continue to record declines in water levels. Witbank Dam dropped from 95.6% to 95.4%, Middelburg Dam dropped from 92.0% to 91.5%, Loskop Dam dropped from 98.1% to 97.7%, and Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo Dam dropped from 90.1% to 90.0%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation calls on the public to use the available water wisely and sparingly as water levels continue to drop during the dry winter season. DWS also reminds the public that South Africa is a dry and water scarce country where every drop counts as water has no substitute.

DWS further encourages the public to join the Clear Rivers Campaign to protect water resources and prevent their pollution to ensure sustainable freshwater supply and water security for the current and future generations.

