Nature Growth Preparing for Historic Launch for Agtech Industry
Nature Growth Symbolically Sets October 6 as the Launch Date for the 2-13 Initiative, the All-Israeli Agtech Incubator headquartered in Sderot.
Mark your calendars for October 6, 2024. One year after the conflict that shook our nation, we're not just reopening – we're relaunching with renewed purpose”SDEROT, ISRAEL, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising from adversity and seeding tomorrow's agriculture, Nature Growth, a leading ag-tech incubator based in Sderot, Israel, is excited to announce several significant developments and achievements since the outbreak of the October 7 war, including its main launch exactly one year after the tragedy.
In the face of unprecedented challenges, Nature Growth has not just persevered – it has flourished and transformed adversity into opportunity, emerging stronger and more committed than ever. With the announcement of the 2-13 Initiative, Nature Growth once again expressed its utmost dedication to advancing global agricultural technology, from its center in Sderot.
SafeSpace: A Haven for Local Residents
In response to October 7 and the challenging circumstances that ensued, Nature Growth was quick to respond to the needs of the Sderot and Otef communities and opened its doors. SafeSpace, the free workplace initiative declared by Nature Growth in November 2023, has become a beacon of hope for local residents, IDF soldiers, startups and small businesses. With over 25 companies and organizations, this initiative has provided a much-needed respite and supportive environment amidst ongoing hostilities, showcasing its commitment to community resilience and support. More than just a workspace, it's a testament to the unbreakable spirit of Sderot.
Securing a $40 Million Lifeline for Innovation
Starting January 2024, Nature Growth has undergone a rigorous due diligence process, entered negotiations and successfully entered a term sheet with a prominent impact fund in the US. This partnership will secure $40 million to support the main program of Nature Growth, incubating 80 agtech technologies by 2033. The funds will enable Nature Growth to continue its mission of battling world hunger and promoting sustainability through cutting-edge science-based agricultural solutions.
Branching Out: A Nationwide Network of Innovation
Nature Growth has established a network of 'Branches' across Israel, creating a nationwide incubator with seven partners, seven physical locations, and seven specialized areas of focus. This expansion will enhance our ability to nurture ag-tech startups, drive regional development, and address critical challenges in food security and climate change. From the Galilee to the Negev, we're sowing the seeds of agricultural revolution nationwide.
Strengthening The Leadership Team
To support the growing operations and strategic initiatives, Nature Growth has announced the expansion of its management team with a sleuth of new high-level executive hires. “These talented individuals, including some of the leading professionals in the VC and Agtech community in Israel, will bring fresh perspectives and expertise, driving our mission forward” shared Ben Friedman, the COO of Nature Growth. “ Details of these appointments will be announced during our relaunch on October 6th 2024”.
Recognized Excellence in Crisis Management
The CEO of Nature Growth, Oren Heiman, has recently been honored as one of the top 10 CEOs in Israel for exceptional leadership during the aftermath of the October 7 attacks. This recognition highlights the commitment of Nature Growth’s management to resilience and excellence in the face of adversity. Link to CEO article
The Phoenix Rises: Our Symbolic Relaunch
"Mark your calendars for October 6, 2024. One year after the conflict that shook our nation, we're not just reopening – we're relaunching with renewed purpose. This event will signify our dedication to revitalizing the area and supporting its growth through innovative agricultural technology solutions. Join us as we unveil our expanded leadership team and chart the course for a greener, more sustainable future" invited CEO Oren Heiman.
