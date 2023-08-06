NatureGrowth Awarded Landmark Israeli Tax Pre-Ruling: Breakthrough for Foreign Investors
Nature Growth has achieved a significant milestone with a tax pre-ruling that effectively exempts foreign investors from capital gain taxes in Israel.
The opportunity to embark on this eight-year journey leveraging Israeli science and innovation to revolutionize global agriculture towards higher productivity and sustainability is incredibly exciting”SDEROT, ISRAEL, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NatureGrowth (NG), Israel’s agricultural technology incubator, declared this week that it has completed a six-month process and has received a formal tax pre-ruling addressing its foreign investors. The ruling, confirmed and signed by the head of the Israeli Tax Authority, means foreign investors can now profit from their investments in NG without the burden of tax withholdings or the requirement for Israeli tax authority reporting, with certain minimal prerequisites.
— Oren Heiman, CEO
The Tax Pre-ruling was issued in July, as the country continues to demonstrate an era of unprecedented growth in agricultural technology. In fact, last week, Flora Ventures declared that it has successfully closed a $40 million initial funding round with aspirations to form the largest ag-food venture capital fund in Israel. In addition, The Kitchen Hub Incubator declared its ambitious plans to enhance its foodtech incubation program with a new batch of companies and from a new impressive facility.
Adding to this wave of evolvement is NatureGrowth, which proudly stands as Israel's inaugural global incubator dedicated entirely to agtech. Positioned in the heartland of Israel's farming region, NatureGrowth aims to leverage science from Israeli academia and industry to propel advancements in sustainable agriculture worldwide.
Dr. Florian Ramel of Econa VC (Germany), one of the earliest limited partner investors in NG, voiced his enthusiasm: "The financial model of NatureGrowth is indeed enticing and is even more attractive with the tax pre-ruling received, but what truly captivates us is the chance to solidify our presence in Israeli Agscience. We eagerly anticipate capitalizing on our preferential 90-day investment window post-incubation in the 80 technologies chosen and incubation, of an expected cadre of 1500-2000 Israeli technologies screened by 2031."
Michael Lustig, a seasoned New York-based asset manager, has shown his faith in NG, recently doubling his investment following a year-long evaluation of NG's executive team and investment committee. Lustig praised NG's first three technology choices for their impressive science, strong valuations, and commitment to climate responsibility, adding, "The scientific board's pedigree, comprising some of the finest minds in Israeli agricultural science, is indeed a testament to NG's commitment to excellence."
With the completion of the first global investment round slated for September, NG is gearing up to kick-start the incubation of its first batch of companies in October. This process will take place at the state-of-the-art facility in Sderot recently inaugurated. Oren Heiman, CEO, is thrilled at the prospect, stating, "The opportunity to embark on this eight-year journey leveraging Israeli science and innovation to revolutionize global agriculture towards higher productivity and sustainability is incredibly exciting."
For more information about this pioneering tax ruling and the upcoming investment round, please contact us.
Oren Heiman
NatureGrowth LP
+972 543153033
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
NatureGrowth Promotional Video (June, 2023)