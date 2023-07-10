NatureGrowth Agtech Incubator Achieves Pivotal Milestones and Initiates Global Investment Drive
Nature Growth proudly announces the commencement of its first global investment round, after 18-months of creation.
The NatureGrowth Incubator is a front-runner in the evolution of Israel as a global technological Agtech hub, enhancing its contribution to global food security in a sustainable environment”SDEROT, ISRAEL, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nature Growth, a forward thinking Agtech incubator in Israel, has proudly announced the commencement of its first worldwide fundraising campaign. This monumental undertaking aims to generate groundbreaking solutions to the world’s most critical agricultural challenges, through an amalgamation of Israeli-based scientific innovation and sustainable practices.
“The NatureGrowth Incubator is a front-runner in the evolution of Israel as a global technological Agtech hub, enhancing its contribution to global food security in a sustainable environment,” lauded Avi Dichter, Israeli Minister of Agriculture, on June 13, 2023.
The vision embodies providing future generations with unassailable access to abundant, nutritious, and fresh produce through affordable, ethical, and eco-friendly methods.
Nature Growth is poised to finance an average of $2 million in 80 pioneering science-based companies offering cutting-edge Agtech solutions. The investment will be sourced through government grants totaling $120 million and an additional $40 million from private investors. The first phase anticipates raising between $10 million and $15 million from global Ag-food industry leaders.
Prospective investors are invited to participate, with investment opportunities ranging from $1 million to $5 million. Nature Growth is incentivizing early investors by offering a 10% premium in equity in the first round. Furthermore, investment opportunities of $10 million are available for those seeking to become named strategic partners.
Nature Growth has masterfully navigated and accomplished all requisite steps to create companies eligible for 75% funding through non-dilutive government sources.
The launch of this investment round is underpinned by the triumphant completion of the final four integral elements of NatureGrowth’s business plan in June:
i. Formation of an Elite Scientific Advisory Board
On June 27, at a gala cocktail reception, Nature Growth proudly announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board. The board comprises eight of Israel’s most distinguished experts in agricultural science and business, including luminaries such as Prof. Oded Shoseyov and Prof. Eyal Shimoni. This board is supervised by NatureGrowth’s Investment Committee, which has meticulously assessed over 480 technologies and identified 19 trailblazers in five Agtech sectors, namely Biology and Genomics, Precision Agriculture, Smart Farming, Animal Well-being, and Post Harvest.
ii. Inception of First Three Portfolio Companies
Nature Growth’s Investment Committee facilitated the signing of term sheets with three promising ventures, which include a novel coating that repels insects, a genomics company innovating in high starch true potato seeds, and a patented peptide that naturally disassembles bacterial biofilm, ideal for irrigation and animal feed systems.
iii. Identification of Initial Global Investors
Nature Growth has successfully concluded its internal funding round in June, amassing $2.5 million for construction led by the City of Sderot and $2m provided by NatureGrowth’s founders (half in sweat-equity and half in cash). The incubator has also enlisted its initial consortium of global investors from Israel, California, New York, Europe, and Latin America, who have invested or committed approximately $4 million.
iv. Inauguration of State-of-the-Art Headquarters
On June 13, during Sderot’s inaugural Economic Conference, an esteemed array of dignitaries celebrated the opening of NatureGrowth’s headquarters with a traditional Mezuzah placing. The Mayor of Sderot, Alon Davidi, heralded the development, stating, “hosting the headquarters of Nature Growth’s Tech Incubator in our city is a symbol to the youth of Sderot and to Israelis in general, that innovation is the future and that the people of Sderot are a significant part of it.” Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Avi Dichter, poignantly added, “Hunger and malnutrition affect millions of lives daily and technology and innovation are the keys to the solution.”
The Limited Partner (LP) investment round will officially launch on July 10th, 2023. Interested accredited investors and parties are encouraged to secure their participation by subscribing no later than September 10th, 2023.
Nature Growth’s landmark achievements and ambitious goals signify a new dawn in agricultural technology. With its blend of innovative science and commitment to sustainability, Nature Growth is not just changing the landscape of agriculture; it is shaping the future of food security on a global scale and providing an opportunity to global players be part of a transformative venture that is set to redefine the parameters of what’s possible in Agtech.
