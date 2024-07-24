Oncology Data Advisor® Receives APEX Award of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence Blog and Podcast Series

Oncology Data Advisor® is honored to receive an Award of Excellence in the Artificial Intelligence/Robotics Writing/Topics category of the 2024 APEX® Awards.

ROCHELLE PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oncology Data Advisor (OncData) is honored to receive an Award of Excellence in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Robotics Writing/Topics category of the 2024 APEXAwards for Publication Excellence. This recognition was bestowed to OncData's AI coverage , including the podcast series "Exploring Artificial Intelligence in Oncology" and the blog series "The Way Ahead: The Convergence of Technology and Cancer Care." The series are hosted and penned by Waqas Haque, MD, MPH, Hematology/Oncology Fellow at the University of Chicago, and Fellows Forum member at OncData.Awarded annually, the APEX Awards recognize excellence in publishing by professional communicators. Recognition is presented to outstanding publications that showcase imaginative strategies and creative and effective communication. Judging is based on distinction in graphic design, editorial content, and overall communications excellence.With the rapid pace of advances in oncology, OncData strives to deliver content from the cutting edge of research, enabling clinicians to remain abreast of developments applicable to their practice both now and in the future. Content is curated by Fellows Forum and Editorial Board members, led by Editor in Chief, Rahul Banerjee, MD, FACP, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.“This is such an impressive accomplishment for the Oncology Data Advisor team and for Dr. Haque in particular,” said Dr. Banerjee. “There is no shortage of podcasts and commentary around AI in oncology, so for Dr. Haque to have won this award is a testament to his skill at choosing topics and leading fascinating interviews. Much of the scientific literature that I've seen around AI in oncology focuses on back-end machine learning algorithms or esoteric concepts. I appreciate Dr. Haque's emphasis on advances already being used to shape clinical care: for example, interviewing experts whose products are already using AI to choose novel drug targets or predict adverse events. The future of oncology will be filled with these types of practical innovations, and Dr. Haque's series has allowed us all to stay up to date.”Guests of the podcast series have included:• Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost, whose novel plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool (PROphet) uses a single blood sample to guide immunotherapy treatment decisions• Leif Honda, Chief Innovation Officer at TriMetis, whose computer-assisted AI platform streamlines the pathology workflow by quantifying spatial relationships and counting pathological features• Tracey Sikora, Co-Founder of Every Cure, a nonprofit whose mission is to repurpose existing FDA-approved drugs for other indications through AI-enabled drug discovery• Ranjana Devi, VP of Oncology Product Development at Qure, whose end-to-end AI-powered solutions for early lung cancer detection strive to make healthcare more accessible and equitable to patients worldwideUpcoming episodes being released in coming months include conversations with Theator, iLoF, iCAD, CorePath, and many other technological leaders in the field.Additionally, in his monthly blog, "The Way Ahead: The Convergence of Technology and Cancer Care," Dr. Haque explores the applications of AI and other technological advancements and their potential for improving outcomes of patients with cancer. Topics include AI-based programs for treatment recommendations, the groundbreaking FDA approval of the first cell-based gene therapy for sickle cell disease, strategies for improving access to treatment technologies globally, deep learning models for cancer detection and outcome prediction, and more. In this blog, Dr. Haque not only provides the most relevant knowledge about each application or platform, but also comments on their caveats and limitations, providing clinicians with important insights into the current and future implications of AI in practice.“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition and would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire team at Oncology Data Advisor. Special thanks to Keira Smith, Senior Editor, whose exceptional efforts in bringing on outstanding guests and openness to exploring cutting-edge topics in oncology have been instrumental in the success of our series. I'd also like to thank Dr. Banerjee for his leadership. Through our blog and podcast, we hope to spark curiosity and inspire the oncology community to embrace the effective and safe use of technology, ultimately promoting better care for patients at a structural level.”For more information about Oncology Data Advisor’s offerings, including the Fellows Forum, visit https://oncdata.com/ . To learn more about i3 Health’s free CME/NCPD/CPE offerings, visit https://i3Health.com

