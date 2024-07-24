24 July 2024

Meeting with the Federal Minister of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

On July 24, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Federal Minister of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Musadik Masood Malik.

During the meeting, the parties discussed priority issues of Turkmen-Pakistani cooperation in the fuel and energy sector. In this context, the possibilities of further promoting the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline project were considered.

It was noted that the implementation of this large-scale project is designed to promote sustainable socio-economic development in Asia.

The parties expressed confidence in the further progressive development of bilateral cooperation, in the context of resolving specific issues related to the practical implementation of the TAPI project.