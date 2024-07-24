Submit Release
Meeting of Senior Officials of the «Central Asia + Japan» Dialogue

24 July 2024

Meeting of Senior Officials of the «Central Asia + Japan» Dialogue

On July 24, 2024, the Meeting of Senior Officials of the «Central Asia + Japan» Dialogue was held via videoconference. The meeting was attended by deputy heads of foreign affairs agencies of the countries of Central Asia and Japan. Turkmenistan was represented at this event by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmet Gurbanov.

The parties discussed the progress of preparations for the upcoming Dialogue Summit «Central Asia + Japan», which will be held in Astana from August 9 to 10 this year. At the meeting, the agenda, programs of the Summit and Business Forum were substantively reviewed, and the draft final document of the Summit was discussed.

Along with this, the parties exchanged views on current issues of interaction between the countries of Central Asia and Japan in the political- diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. In this regard, A.Gurbanov confirmed the interest of the Turkmen side in developing partnership within the framework of the Dialogue.

