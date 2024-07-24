UM summer camp creates academic exchange platform for outstanding university students

MACAU, July 24 - The State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City (SKL-IOTSC) of the University of Macau (UM) organised the 2nd Summer Camp for Outstanding University Students, which attracted the participation of outstanding students from top universities in mainland China and Hong Kong. Through a variety of activities such as academic lectures, laboratory visits, equipment demonstrations and interactive experiences, participants gained a deeper understanding of the research characteristics of the state key laboratory and the educational philosophy of UM. The summer camp also served as an academic exchange platform, integrating theoretical learning with practical experience.

The students participating in the summer camp came from more than ten leading universities, including Peking University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Zhejiang University, Nanjing University, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan University, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Harbin Institute of Technology, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou), and the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen). Their fields of study and research interests include electronic engineering, telecommunications engineering, intelligent vehicle engineering, energy engineering, computer science, automation, hydraulic engineering, and ocean science.

Yonghua Song, rector of UM and director of SKL-IOTSC, said that as one of UM’s initiatives to promote study tours, the summer camp enabled participating students to better understand Macao, UM and SKL-IOTSC through content-rich and high-quality academic exchanges and to explore their future research focus. The camp also broadened their horizons by providing them with opportunities to interact and exchange views with researchers in the laboratory.

During the summer camp, the students visited SKL-IOTSC and attended lectures given by professors from five different research areas of the laboratory, covering smart grid, cloud computing, big data analysis, urban safety, and disaster prevention and mitigation. Through exchanges with the professors, the students gained a better understanding of smart city development and research, and received valuable advice on academic and professional development. They also experienced UM’s international learning environment through a campus tour and Macao’s diverse culture through a cultural tour of the city.

In addition, SKL-IOTSC will partner with UM’s Faculty of Science and Technology this summer to host the Summer Camp for Smart City and Internet of Things for local high school students, promoting smart city development to the community through study tours.