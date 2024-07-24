Ticket to Ride™ Adds More Platforms to its Route – PlayStation and Xbox
Console players can now play the fan-favourite board game on their platform of choice
We’ve added the Europe Expansion to the base game for consoles as additional content, giving players two maps to play on right from the start.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After enjoying a growing player base since its launch on Steam and mobile, Ticket to Ride from Marmalade Game Studio has arrived on PlayStation and Xbox.
— Bruna Silva
The base game for console includes the Europe Expansion, as additional content for gamers looking to play the train-adventure game. A fresh take on the globally adored board game published by Days of Wonder, Ticket to Ride for console invites players to head off in stunning 3D. Players compete with others from around the world, claim iconic railway routes across multiple cities and enjoy a steady stream of new content.
With a total of ten expansions on the roadmap and two bonus Ticket Packs, Ticket to Ride offers a new experience with every journey.
“We’re delighted to deliver one of the most successful board games to console players,” said Bruna Silva, London Head of Studio at Marmalade. “We’ve added the Europe Expansion to the base game for consoles as additional content, giving players two maps to play on right from the start. They’ll also get to see the two new characters, trains and carriages from the Europe Expansion immediately, getting a taste for the quality of content to come!”
Ticket to Ride is available to download on PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store now.
About Marmalade Game Studio
London-based Marmalade Game Studio is one of the most successful publishers in the video board games market. Notable successes include MONOPOLY, CLUE/CLUEDO, THE GAME OF LIFE, THE GAME OF LIFE 2, TICKET TO RIDE and BATTLESHIP, all highly polished and innovative games that constantly top the charts on the app stores. For more information about Marmalade Game Studio, please visit the website: https://marmaladegamestudio.com/, and follow us on X(@MarmaladeGames), Facebook (@MarmaladeGameStudio) and Instagram (@MarmaladeGames)
About Asmodee Entertainment
Asmodee Entertainment is the outbound licensing and book publishing platform of Asmodee,
the global games publisher and distributor. Its mission is to extend Asmodee’s intellectual
properties into TV/film, novels and comics, location-based entertainment, and consumer
products, working closely with Asmodee Boardgames and Asmodee Interactive. Through
best-in-class partnerships across the full spectrum of opportunities, Asmodee Entertainment
will create truly global intellectual properties and brands. For more information, visit
asmodee-entertainment.biz.
About Days of Wonder
Days of Wonder, part of Asmodee, develops and publishes unique games in their genre. The studio’s “Play Different” slogan reflects its vision of publishing: Days of Wonder limits its productions to very few new games, focusing on quality rather than quantity, and developing highly refined digital adaptations. The unparalleled successes such as Ticket to Ride®, the world’s best-selling train game; Small World® and its epic conquests in a fantastic universe; Heat: Pedal to the Metal, the latest sensation in racing games; and Memoir ’44®, the World War II reference game with over twenty expansions, motivate Days of Wonder to raise the bar ever higher. Days of Wonder board games are distributed in 40 countries and their digital versions are available on the App Store, Google Play and Steam.
Learn more at http://www.daysofwonder.com
