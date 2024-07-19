Marmalade Game Studio Launching New Exploding Kittens ® Digital Version with Fan-Driven Updates
Players who preorder the upcoming Exploding Kittens ® 2 will receive the royal treatment!LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exploding Kittens 2, the latest digital version of the cult-classic card game from Exploding Kittens, is now available to preorder, preregister and wishlist on Apple Store, Play Store and Steam.
Fans of the original digital game will be able to experience all-new updated game mechanics and fan-requested additions that are being introduced in this version. As a special thank you to the game’s early supporters, players who preorder will receive an exclusive in-game item – the Most Valuable Kitten (MVK) outfit!
The much-anticipated digital version offers a faithful rendition of the cult-favourite card game, keeping the original game’s mechanics while adding a host of new features. Players can challenge others around the world or compete against vastly improved AI opponents in Single Player Mode. The game features an adaptive AI system designed to match players of all skill levels, ensuring a suitable challenge for everyone. Plus, Exploding Kittens 2 includes the brilliant Recipes feature to allow for custom decks, as well as letting players finally whip out the ‘Nope’ cards.
The extensive preorder campaign will include a dedicated landing page on the Marmalade Game Studio website. Every day, players will find new information about the exclusive outfit, game mechanics and more.
“Exploding Kittens 2 is shaping up to be something really special, building on the original game and incorporating the most-loved facets of the card game that started it all,” says Cristina Mereuta, co-CEO at Marmalade Game Studio. “We wanted to show our thanks to players for supporting us, and the MVK preorder Outfit is a step towards that.”
“Every Exploding Kittens game is designed to make the people you’re playing with more entertaining,” said Elan Lee, CEO & Co-Creator of Exploding Kittens. “Exploding Kittens 2 will offer the same level of interactivity that fans know and love, but now utilising adaptive AI to make Single Player Mode just as engaging as when you play with a friend.”
Head to Apple Store, Play Store and Steam to preorder, preregister and wishlist Exploding Kittens 2 now.
About Marmalade Game Studio
London-based Marmalade Game Studio is one of the most successful publishers in the video board games market. Notable successes include MONOPOLY, CLUE/CLUEDO, THE GAME OF LIFE, THE GAME OF LIFE 2, TICKET TO RIDE and BATTLESHIP, all highly polished and innovative games that constantly top the charts on the app stores. For more information about Marmalade Game Studio, please visit the website: https://marmaladegamestudio.com/, and follow us on X(@MarmaladeGames), Facebook (@MarmaladeGameStudio), TikTok (@marmaladegames) and Instagram (@MarmaladeGames)
About Asmodee Entertainment Licensing
Entertainment exists to expand the Asmodee IPs into sectors adjacent to board games, such as video games, movies and TV shows, cultural products, toys and social/live entertainment. This gives our core fans more opportunities to engage with the brands and stories they love, and enables us to reach new customers in new markets with a wide variety of exciting, quality products and experiences based on our IPs. Our global team licenses to established industry partners who distribute products through their own third-party networks. Find out more at asmodee-entertainment.biz
About Exploding Kittens
Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 35 million games. Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s founder Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are over 40 games available for purchase, an animated Netflix series that launches in July 2024, an exclusive Exploding Kittens mobile game for Netflix subscribers, as well as an Exploding Kittens mobile app available on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch.
