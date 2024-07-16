The Game of Life 2 Celebrates Four Years of Fun
The Game of Life 2 celebrates four years, six platforms and ten Worlds launched with a week-long event.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, Marmalade Game Studio and Hasbro celebrate four years of the hugely popular digital board game, The Game of Life 2. A week of entertaining challenges await players, with prizes up for grabs for a lucky few!
The Game of Life 2 fans can head to the Marmalade website all week to face a challenge, unlocking a new element every day. Those who prevail will be crowned Life Experts!
Plus, game keys for the Ultimate Life Collection will be awarded to one lucky winner and three of their friends.
Alongside a 60% discount on the base game running for the event, it’s never been a better time to join the vibrant The Game of Life 2 community.
“Over the last four years, we’ve been blown away by the incredible fanbase players have built around The Game of Life 2,” said Cristiana Serra, Lisbon Head of Studio at Marmalade Game Studio. “It’s been a brilliant foundation for us to achieve critical milestones, including launching 10 content-packed Worlds and releasing the game across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS and Android. We wanted to recognise this amazing journey while also saying thank you to our brilliant players.”
"It’s been amazing to see the player community that The Game of Life 2 has built over four years, which is a testament to the great work and commitment by our partners at Marmalade Game Studio," said Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. "For nearly 65 years, THE GAME OF LIFE has remained an icon in family fun, and we’re very proud at what this digital sequel has already accomplished, with new elements that have truly evolved the experience for fans. We look forward to continuing to expand our digital offerings through strategic licensing as well as internal development for our portfolio of iconic games."
About Marmalade Game Studio
London-based Marmalade Game Studio is one of the most successful publishers in the video board games market. Notable successes include MONOPOLY, CLUE/CLUEDO, THE GAME OF LIFE, THE GAME OF LIFE 2, TICKET TO RIDE and BATTLESHIP, all highly polished and innovative games that constantly top the charts on the app stores. For more information about Marmalade Game Studio, please visit the website: https://marmaladegamestudio.com/, and follow us on X(@MarmaladeGames), Facebook (@MarmaladeGameStudio) and Instagram (@MarmaladeGames)
About Hasbro
Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.
Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit corporate.hasbro.com.
