23 July 2024

402

The delegation of Turkmenistan met with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

On July 23, 2024, as part of the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, a meeting was held with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif.

The parties discussed key areas of partnership between the two countries. Among the most pressing issues, joint activities in the energy, transport, communications, and trade sectors were considered.

An agreement was reached to intensify the preparation of bilateral agreements and memorandums planned for signing during upcoming visits at the highest state and government levels.