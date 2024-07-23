Submit Release
Meeting of the delegation of Turkmenistan with the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

23 July 2024

381

On July 23, 2024, the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan started. As part of the visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan had a meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

During the meeting, Asif Ali Zardari expressed to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov his respect and gratitude for their personal contribution to the development of friendship and fraternal relations between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

Continuing the conversation, a wide range of issues related to interaction in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed.

