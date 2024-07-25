MIVA Recovery Partners with &Mother to Elevate Moms in Sport Ahead of USA Olympics

MIVA Recovery, two-in-one solution to hydrating and foam rolling on the running track. Runner foam rolls on a track using a MIVA Recovery foam roller and water bottle in one. A woman training on a track while using her MIVA Recovery water bottle/foam roller to relieve muscle tension while also staying hydrated.

MIVA Recovery supports &Mother’s narrative shift work and event standardization programs at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Track and Field

Our mission of providing access to therapeutic tools to prolong an athlete’s peak performance aligns perfectly with &Mother's dedication to breaking down barriers for women in sports...” — Michael DeFeo, Co-Founder of MIVA Recovery

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIVA Recovery , the pioneering two-in-one hydration and muscle recovery solution, is proud to announce its partnership with &Mother , a non-profit organization dedicated to breaking the barriers that limit a woman’s choice to pursue and thrive in both career and motherhood.This collaboration underscores MIVA Recovery’s commitment to supporting women's continued participation in sports postpartum, as demonstrated through its investment in the &Mother-hosted Hospitality House, which provided moms competing at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Track and Field a comforting space for their families and care teams near the event venue at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.MIVA and &Mother also teamed up to create a multi-part series of interviews that were collected during the event, featuring female professional athletes, track enthusiasts, and spectators – including moms – about their recovery preferences. The series launches today as a collaboration post on each &Mother and MIVA Recovery’s respective Instagram accounts.&Mother was founded by Alysia Montaño, a decorated Olympian and advocate for a future where women are embraced by society for their whole identities and not narrowed down to exclusively “mother” once they have children.Montaño's commitment to showing the world what a pregnant professional athlete looked like and groundbreaking performances postpartum sparked global conversation, inspiring the #DreamMaternity movement and the evolution of &Mother into the impact non-profit it is today. The organization continues challenging stereotypes and advocating for systemic change in sports and beyond."We're excited to team up with MIVA Recovery, a brand that truly gets that supporting women means being there for them even more after they become moms,” said Alysia Montaño, founder and president of &Mother. “Whether you're recovering from childbirth, training, or just a fun day with the kids, recovery is key to every mom’s wellness journey. We're looking forward to partnering with MIVA Recovery to continue educating and empowering moms throughout their recovery in every phase of life."We are thrilled to partner with &Mother to empower women athletes at the Olympic Trials," said Michael DeFeo, Co-Founder of MIVA Recovery. "Our mission of providing access to therapeutic tools to prolong an athlete’s peak performance aligns perfectly with &Mother's dedication to breaking down barriers for women in sports and prolonging their careers. This partnership not only supports athletes during their careers but also encourages a sustainable and holistic approach to fitness and recovery."MIVA Recovery's innovative product is designed to simultaneously hydrate and massage overused or inactive muscles by combining a 25-ounce stainless steel water bottle with a silicone wrap that doubles as a foam roller. MIVA Recovery has garnered widespread acclaim and has been featured in esteemed publications such as Forbes, Buzzfeed, and Golf Digest for its unique design and impact on athletic recovery. Ideal for both active and sedentary lifestyles, MIVA Recovery is particularly favored by runners and athletes for its effectiveness on muscle groups like calves and hamstrings.Priced affordably at $39.99 and available in vibrant colors, MIVA Recovery is available for purchase on Amazon and its consumer website.For more information about MIVA Recovery and its products, visit www.mivarecovery.com For more information about &Mother and their initiatives, visit www.andmother.org PR Contact:Danica McAdam, McAdam PR for questions about featuring and sampling MIVA Recovery.Mobile: 818-388-1889Follow MIVA Recovery:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/MIVA-Recovery/100094374405347/ Instagram: @mivarecoveryTwitter: @mivarecoveryFollow &Mother:Facebook: www.facebook.com/andmother.org Instagram: @andmotherorgTwitter: @andmotherorgAbout MIVA Recovery:MIVA Recovery is a revolutionary hydration and muscle recovery solution designed to meet the needs of active individuals. Its design (patent pending) integrates a stainless steel water bottle with a silicone foam roller, providing targeted muscle relief and hydration convenience in one portable water bottle.About &Mother&Mother is a non-profit organization dedicated to breaking the barriers that limit a woman’s choice to pursue and thrive in both career and motherhood. Founded by Alysia Montaño – Olympic medalist, six-time USA Outdoor Track champion, and mother of three – on Mother’s Day 2020, the &Mother team is transitioning a movement to impact, empowering mothers to become the driving force that is changing a working world that has historically discriminated against, dismissed, and undervalued motherhood, starting with professional athletics. Learn more at www.andmother.org and follow @andmother_org.

MIVA Recovery Water Bottle/Foam Roller All In One in Action