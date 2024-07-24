TV & Country Music Star John Schneider and Emmy winning TV Host Dee Dee Sorvino Married tonight in Las Vegas

“Just when we thought our happiest days were forever behind us …. WE HAPPENED!”
— John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino
LAS VEGAS , NV, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved TV Legend & Country star John Schneider and Emmy winning TV Host Dee Dee Sorvino were married this evening in Las Vegas!

The surprise wedding took place at Vegas Weddings in the back of a white convertible that was once owned by music star Usher.

Dee Dee and John said “Just when we thought our happiest days were forever behind us …. WE HAPPENED!

Donelle Dadigan, President and Founder of the Hollywood Museum in the Historic Max Factor Bldg. will host the official Wedding Celebration for the Newlyweds at The Hollywood Museum in Hollywood Ca.

Dadigan said “Since John and Dee Dee met in person for the first time at The Hollywood Museum, I felt it would be appropriate that we host their official wedding celebration, we are looking forward to celebrating Dee Dee & John, and their love for each other. ”

Both Sorvino and Schneider lost their spouses within the past two years.

You just read:

