Handbag Designer Timmy Woods made the 'Eiffel Tower' Handbag more popular in 2025

I am so happy that my Eiffel Tower handbag used in the Sex in the City series, feature film, And Just Like That series has sparked this new trend in handbags”
— Timmy Woods
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timmy Woods, handbag designer to the stars has released an updated version of her Iconic Eiffel Tower Handbag.

This exquisite piece is hand-carved from rich Acacia wood and adorned with Swarovski® crystals, pearls, and delicate lavender resin roses. It's more than just a handbag—it's wearable art and a true collectible.

Timmy Woods handbags came to popularity as they were featured on the tv series Sex in The City, And Just Like That and the Sex in The City feature film.

Timmy is releasing a updated version of her Eiffel Tower Handbag as a limited edition.

Katy Perry and other stars have worn Timmy Woods Handbags to many events in Hollywood over the years.
for more information www.timmywoods.com

Timmy said " I am thrilled that this handbag has sparked a fashion trend"

