Full Circle Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Introduces mVASC Treatment for Enhanced Orthopedic Healing
A pioneer in non-surgical solutions in Phoenix, Full Circle Orthopedics now offers mVASC treatment - a breakthrough treatment for various orthopedic conditions.
mVASC is a revolutionary orthopedic treatment.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full Circle Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, a leader in non-surgical orthopedic and sports injury treatments, is proud to announce the introduction of mVASC treatment for conditions such as meniscus tears, tendon and ligament injuries, cartilage damage, and osteoarthritis. This innovative treatment enhances healing by promoting increased blood flow through microvascular tissue formation, providing a comprehensive approach to orthopedic care.
— Courtney Kelm, Founder of Full Circle Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
Full Circle Orthopedics and Sports Medicine has consistently helped athletes and active adults recover faster from injuries using state-of-the-art non-surgical treatments. With the introduction of mVASC, the clinic aims to offer an even more effective solution for patients seeking to avoid surgical interventions and achieve long-term recovery.
"mVASC is a revolutionary orthopedic treatment," said Courtney Kelm, Founder of Full Circle Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. "This innovative option integrates with the patient's own tissue, promoting natural healing processes and supporting microvascular tissue growth. By providing a structure that encourages the body's own regenerative capabilities, we can improve healing and recovery for our patients with orthopedic issues without steroids or surgery."
mVASC is a donor-derived microvascular tissue designed to support the repair of injured or aging tissue. It contains arterioles, capillaries, venules, and extracellular matrix, creating channels for increased local blood flow. This innovative approach integrates with host tissue through natural healing processes, facilitating superior tissue repair and regeneration.
The introduction of mVASC at Full Circle Orthopedics underscores the clinic’s commitment to providing the most advanced and effective treatments available. Patients receiving mVASC can expect a minimally invasive procedure with quicker relief, faster recovery times, and enhanced healing outcomes compared to traditional methods.
About Full Circle Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
Founded by Courtney Kelm in 2019, Full Circle has had the opportunity to apply their knowledge and experience to help over 1,200 patients from all over the world. We hope you feel confident and empowered to take the next steps to healing. Full Circle is dedicated to helping active adults and athletes recover from orthopedic and sports injuries using advanced, non-surgical treatments. The clinic focuses on diagnosing the root cause of pain and providing personalized care to promote long-term health and wellness. With nearly 25 years of experience and over 80,000 patient visits, Courtney Kelm leads the team in delivering exceptional care and innovative treatment options.
Courtney Kelm
Full Circle Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
+1 602-466-9703
courtney@fullcircleorthopedics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
What Makes Full Circle Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Different?